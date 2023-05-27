Call of Duty: WWII Divisions Guide – Division Class Unlocks, Division Skills, Weapons

The Division system is sort of like Infinite Warfare’s alliances. This Call of Duty: WWII Divisions Guide will give you all the details you need to know about the specific divisions and how they differ from one another. Remember that each division has specific loadouts that are not set in stone and they have specific traits that are exclusive to that division.

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions Guide

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions – Army Infantry

These are the grunts that use a rifle to shoot enemies. Ranking them up unlocks attachments to the Primary Weapon and movement bonuses. Their Division Skill is Bayonet Training, Primary Weapon is the M1941, and Secondary Weapon is the P-08 Pistol.

Division Class Rank Unlocks

I – Bayonet

II- Additional Primary Attachment

III-Additional Magazine

IV-Move Faster While Aiming Down Sights

V- Classified Rifle Unlock

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions – Airborne

These guys are run and gun players. Their Division Skill is the SMG suppressor and the Primary Weapon is the Grease Gun SMG along with the P-08 Pistol as their Secondary Weapon.

Division Class Rank Unlocks

I- SMG Suppressor

II- Sprint For Longer Distances

III- Climb Over Obstacles Faster

IV- Increased Spring Speed

V- Classified SMG Unlock

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions – Armored

The heavy gunners are labeled as Armored in this game. They are able to stomach a lot of damage and carry a lot of ammo. Their Division skill is LMG Bipod with the LEWIS LMG and P-08 as their weapons.

Division Class Rank Unlocks

I- LMG Bipod

II- Immune To Shellshock

III- Take Less Fire Damage

IV- Take Less Explosive Damage

V- Classified LMG Unlock

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions – Mountain

The snipers, or simply put the guys who will kill you again and again. They have the Sniper Sharpshooter Ability as their Division Skill and Karabin Sniper Rifle/P-08 as their weapon combo.

Division Class Rank Unlocks

I- Sniper Sharpshooter

II- Invisible To Enemy Recon Aircraft While Moving

III- Hidden To Player-Controlled Streaks

IV- Silent Movement

V- Classified Sniper Unlock

Call of Duty: WWII Divisions – Expeditionary

These guys are equipped with explosives so watch out for them charging the frontlines or be one yourself and wreak havoc in the enemy trenches. The Shotgun Incendiary Shells is their Division Skill, Winchester 1897 is their Primary Weapon, and M1 Bazooka is their Secondary Weapon.

Division Class Rank Unlocks

I- Shotgun Incendiary Shells

II- Select Both Tactical And Lethal Equipment

III- Throw Equipment Farther and Faster While Sprinting

IV- Resupply Equipment From Killed Enemies

V- Classified Shotgun Unlock

That is all the detail we have on the divisions in Call of Duty: WWII right now. Let us know if we missed something in the comment section below!