Wunderbuss is a gun which is reminiscent of the Lightning Gun in Quake 3. You can build it in The Shadowed Throne but the process is perhaps the most complicated one seen in a game. Do not worry though, as our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Wunderbuss Wonder Weapon Guide is here to help us.

Our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Wunderbuss Wonder Weapon Guide will tell you what are the steps that you need to do in order to get your hands on the Lightning Gun that can be used to blast away zombies with ease.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Wunderbuss

The Wunderbuss is a weapon that does not need to reload. You can charge it, however.

That is done by firing a bolt that hits the zombies and siphons off energy from them. As you continue to charge your weapon, you will be able to stun enemies and vaporize them. Let us go ahead and see what do you need to do in order to get your hands on the Wunderbuss.

Be sure to check out our Easter Egg Guide to learn more about completing The Shadowed Throne.

How to Get Wunderbuss in The Shadowed Throne

To begin, get started by heading on to the radio on the Main Street. It is found in the back-left corner towards the middle of the Museum and the Cabaret. Memorize the coordinate that you find at the top left of the radio and head to the Church.

At the Church, look at the random region with the red marker and memorize it. Combine those two to find out which radio signal to use.

The chart has a number for the area along with specific coordinates. Return to the radio on Main Street after this and tune in to the radio station. After this, move to the Plaza and get into the lower floor of the Museum. Here, shoot the flare box and melee it to send a flair and summon an airship.

Now, use a special melee attack on a glowing zombie to get the Wunderbolt and then find a battery in either the Museum or the wall near the M1928 Wallbuy location.

Now head to the basement of the Apartments and insert the battery before placing the bolt on the weapon table. The gun will be crafted for you in a little bit of time. Defend yourself until that happens.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Wunderbuss Wonder Weapon Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!