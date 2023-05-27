Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Pack-a-Punch Guide – Power Panels Locations, How To Activate

The Pack-a-Punch Machine is very important in the game. However, getting it is not that easy despite it being really important for your survival. Finding it is an arduous process, and something which will be very difficult without our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Pack-a-Punch Guide.

Our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Pack-a-Punch Guide will tell you what is it that you need to know in order to get your hands on the machine.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Pack-a-Punch

In order to get your hands on the Pack-a-Punch Machine, you need to have a Wonder Weapon. It is best to have the Wunderbuss as you can get it by reading our Wunderbuss Guide here.

Once you have the Wunderbuss, you need to find Power Panels around the map. These can be found in the Destroyed Building and in the Basement. The bars blocking your way in the Underbelly have the panel nearby them. The second one can be found near some garbage in the Destroyed Building.

When you have both of the panels by you, throw grenades at them to activate them. After that, use the Wunderbuss to charge up both of the panels and the elevator will rise up to your location. Here, you will be able to find the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Pack-a-Punch Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!