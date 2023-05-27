Zombies Mode in Call of Duty franchise has always had this element of unpredictability associated with it. You can try to learn the entirety of a map but one misstep could still cost you a match. Keeping this in mind, we have curated this Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Strategy Guide that will help you minimize these mistakes and ensure that you reach High Waves in almost all your games.

Getting to High Rounds in WW2 Zombies is not a big deal… continuing the streak is. There are several zombies strategies that you can use in order to stay alive during high rounds. These zombies strategies include avoiding getting cornered, farming Jolts, playing with your team, and more.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Strategy

Get Familiar

The map of CoD WWII zombies is vast, and you need time to explore it. Take a bit of detour and do yourself a favor by exploring the map a little.

You will find various hidden craftable weapons along with great hallways perfect to bait zombies into, and mow them down.

Try to learn what is the best portion of the map to open, and create the perfect layout for you to get to the higher waves.

Keep an Eye on your Journal

Your journal will track your entire progress through the zombies campaign. Use it whenever you are lost. Not only this, but your journal also tracks your progression through Easter Eggs, if you feel like rebelling a little, and finding these hidden details, you can, but the journal will not exactly hold your hand through it all, you are going to have to find them yourself, your journal only notes them down.

Can’t Live Without The Box

You know which box I’m talking about; the Mystery Box! Try to find that box as soon as possible, because you are going to need the good gear pretty much after 10 levels.

Keeping an eye on this box at all times is definitely necessary, your entire game should be planned around it as long as you don’t have the BEST weapons.

Find the Upgrade Station

The upgrade station in Zombies is known as Die Ubersprengen, using 5000 Jolts you can transform your weapon into a better version of itself. Finding this bench isn’t optional, you NEED to find it if you expect to survive.

The Upgrade Station can be found in the sewers linked to a few chains hanging from the ceiling. The station can also refill ammo for your upgraded weapon for 4000 Jolts.

Don’t Stay in One Place!

Remember the unpredictability element I talked about earlier? Zombies in Call of Duty: WWII The Final Reich don’t follow a set pathway and have the tendency to surprise you.

It’s your job to make sure that doesn’t happen to you. To do so, you need to be constantly on the move – kill a bunch of uglies, relocate, rinse and repeat!

Don’t Pull a Hero!

If you’re a solo-player and don’t play with your Online Friends, this doesn’t apply to you. However, if you play with other people, you need to make sure that you move as a unit instead of spreading all across the map.

By doing so, you will not only be able to watch each other’s backs but will also be in the close vicinity if a downed teammate needs you. Therefore, don’t be a lone wolf because you aren’t supposed to.

Understand How Shovel Melee Works!

During the First Wave, you can use your Shovel Melee to one-shot an enemy, two-shot during Second Wave, three-shot during the Third Wave, so on and so forth.

It’s important to keep this simple thing in mind because not knowing this during a High Wave could easily cost you a match.

Learn How to Farm Jolts!

Jolts in The Final Reich is the map’s currency and you need plenty of it for almost everything available on The Final Reich e.g. Wall Weapons, Blitz, Unlocking Areas, etc.

A single hit from your gun grants you with 10 Jolts whereas a kill from your gun provides you with 100 Jolts. On the other hand, a kill with the Shovel Melee provides you with 130 Jolts.

Keeping this in mind, you need to try to weaken an enemy using your guns before charging in and trying to score a kill with the Shovel Melee. While it can be a little troublesome to consistently pull it off at the start, you should get proficient with the timing with a little practice.

Sharing is Caring!

Jolts in Call of Duty: WWII The Final Reich are hard to come by, especially if you don’t know how to maximize them. Knowing this, Sledgehammer Games decided to let players share their hard-earned Jolts with their teammates, should the need arises. It goes without saying but communication plays a vital role in your team’s success.

Keeping this in mind, always talk to your teammates about the potential cost of a Pack-a-Punch Upgrade or Wall Weapon and help them with some Jolts if they need them. On the other hand, if you ever run out of Jolts, don’t be shy to ask your team.

Check Your Six!

Contrary to the popular belief, interacting with objective doesn’t leave you completely helpless. While I prefer to clear an objective area before trying to interact with say Pressure Valves, you should still be able to use a Melee Attack if you’re interacting with an objective.

Therefore, don’t restrict from exploring your options and feel helpless when you don’t need to.

Don’t let Yourself Get Cornered!

It goes without saying that you’ll come across everywhere! However, this certainly doesn’t mean that you’ve to fight them everywhere.

The map features plenty of open-spaces that should give you a wide array of options to move around and pick your targets carefully.

But do remember that you’ll be forced to complete some objectives in narrow places like Morgue. In such as case, try to eliminate a major portion of the treat in safe places and then move towards your objective.