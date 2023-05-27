Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Tesla Reaper Weapon Guide

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Tesla Reaper Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about acquiring the Reaper in The Final Reich map. Do note that the Reaper is not a separate weapon and is an upgraded version of the Tesla Gun. It is important to note that there are other upgrades of Tesla Gun.

For more help on Call of Duty: WW2, you can refer to our Tesla Gun Wonder Weapon Guide, Bloodthirst Guide, and Weapons Locations Guide.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Tesla Reaper Guide

You need to head into the Sewers in order to come across a metallic door. Make sure that the doors to the Sewers are not closed.

You will have to lead a large zombie, Wustling, with the mace-arm to the Weapon Upgrade Station region of the Sewers. These zombies spawn in Round 7 and above.

You need a Wustling to charge into the door and acquire a Battery.

After acquiring the Battery, you need to insert it into the Charging Station located near the door. Once done, you need to use the Saw Trap twice to kill 2 Bombers. Pick up the Battery after it has been fully charged. The battery will glow green whenever the zombies stand close so that it can accept a charge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After that, you need to complete the Casual Path up to where you defended the Lightning Rods. You need to bring the Battery down to the machine in the Mortuary and see a slot on the left/right sides of the machine open up.

You need to place the Battery into the machine and protect it from incoming waves of zombies. Once you are done, you need to pick up the Upgrade Piece.

Finally, you need to head over to the place where you initially acquired the Tesla Gun and upgrade the weapon to Reaper. Another thing, in case you do not know how to acquire the Tesla Gun in the first place, you can always refer to our Tesla Gun Guide attached above.