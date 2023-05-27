Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Bloodthirst Weapon Guide

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Bloodthirst Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about acquiring the Bloodthirst in The Final Reich map. Do note that the Bloodthirst is not a separate weapon and is an upgraded version of the Tesla Gun. It is important to note that there are other upgrades of Tesla Gun.

Getting Bloodthirst in Call of Duty WW2 Zombies require completing a few simple steps. Like mentioned above, you need to upgrade your Tesla Gun to get yourself a brand new Bloodthirst in the Final Reich. Zombies mode is made slightly easier thanks to the Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Bloodthirst weapon.

For more help on Call of Duty WWII, you can refer to our Tesla Gun Wonder Weapon Guide, Easter Egg Guide, and Weapons Locations Guide.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Bloodthirst Guide

Bloodthirst – The Tesla Gun Upgrade

In order to acquire the Bloodthirst, you need to look for a sparkling street lamp outside the courtyard of The Final Reich map. You need to shoot the sparkling lamp multiple times with your Tesla Gun.

This will make some green effects appear on that light. Once you see that green static effect, shoot the light bulb using any normal gun. This will cause the bulb in the street lamp behind it to get the same green effect.

If you hit the bulb correctly, you will hear an audio cue. You now need to continue shooting all the sparkling lamps in sequence until you enter the Mortuary.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You have to shoot 25 light bulbs in total. If you think you botched the sequence, just start again from the first lamp. Shooting the final sparkling lamp should allow you to acquire a battery.

Now head to the spike trap and insert the battery in the Charging Station. Once done, you need to kill around 5-10 Pests with the Spike Trap active. Bait as many zombies as you can into getting near the battery, then perfectly time the trap activation to do this quickly.

Once the battery is fully charged, pick it up. After that, you need to complete the Casual Path up to where you defended the Lightning Rods.

You need to bring the battery up the stairs of the Mortuary, to the red glowing machine and place the battery inside the hatch on the left. Then, you have to protect it from incoming waves of zombies.

Once you are done, you need to pick up the Upgrade Piece.

Finally, you need to head over to the place where you initially acquired the Tesla Gun and upgrade the weapon to Bloodthirst.

Another thing, in case you do not know how to acquire the Tesla Gun in the first place, you can always refer to our Tesla Gun Guide attached above.

Getting the Tesla Bloodthirst should help kill more undead in COD WW2