Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide – How to Play, Maps Overview, Objectives, Operation: Griffin, Operation: Breakout

In this Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide, we will guide you on the maps of War game mode in Call of Duty: WW2. Call of Duty: WW2 comes with a lot of unique game modes and War is one of such game modes.

We have curated this Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide in which we have detailed the War game mode and have also explained two of the operations from the game mode Breakout and Griffin for you. Become the master of War game mode with our Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide.

For more help on Call of Duty: WW2, you can refer to our Weapons Guide, Combat Guide, and Prestige Guide.

Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide

Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide details everything that you need to know about the game mode War in Call of Duty: WW2 and two operations Breakout and Griffin.

Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps – Overview and Objectives

War is one of the tensest game modes in the new Call of Duty: WW2. It features objective-based gameplay with one team trying to accomplish a certain goal and the other one trying to prevent it.

There are two main objective in a match of War. One team has to attack and take control of as many objectives as possible while the other one has to prevent it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your gameplay depends on which side of the match are on playing for, the attacking team or the defending team. Each objective is time based so the game keeps you on your toes and you must be very agile and aggressive towards the completion of your goal.

The objectives may reverse anytime during a game so you never know when you are the attacker or the defender so you must be prepared.

There are no Scorestreaks in War so it is a plain simple war with you, your teammates and your weapons. Occasional Care Packages are dropped on the map but they also are obtained after a fierce battle so it is up to you to collect them or ignore them.

Attack and Defense are two core elements in a War match so you need to be equally good at both. When an objective is completed, the attackers take more part of the battle zone and the defenders have to move back to defend the new hot zone.

If the defenders manage to stop the attackers at an objective, they can stop the battle quickly without the need to go to the next objective. You also get options to build different structures here to support your objective.

You can build different items such as walls, gun placements etc. to help you in any way possible. These buildings are vital for your success however keep in mind that these structures can be destroyed by your enemies with bomb placements so do not rely on them too much.

Operation: Breakout

Operation Breakout takes place in a small village and the winning goal is that the Allies must destroy the AA guns located at the back of the map.

Command Outpost

The first objective here is the Command Outpost. Allies have to capture it while the Axis must defend it. The time here is four minutes.

There are multiple ways to reach the outpost so the Allies have to be creative with their approach here. They must enter the building as quickly as possible and prevent any machine gun placements in there otherwise the Axis can have a strong position here.

If the Axis manage to create machine gun placements, there are many routes to bypass the main entrance and flank them.

Bridge Construction

The second objective here is the Bridge. Allies have to construct the bridge while Axis must prevent them from building the bridge. This objective gets four minutes as well. This is a straightforward area with very less flanking positions to get behind each team. When the bridge is broken, you cannot enter the other team’s area.

Once the bridge repair has started, you can easily enter the opposing team’s territories and take the fight to their home turf. The buildings surrounding the bridge offer good vantage locations for the Axis on their side so make sure you use them effectively.

Other than that, Axis have no solid cover. Allies have the upper hand here with plenty of cover options but they also have to repair the bridge so they must distribute the tasks between members. Good teamwork is required here.

Ammo Dump

The next stop is the Ammo Dump. This objective also gets four minutes and Allies must destroy it while Axis need to prevent its destruction.

The Ammo Dump cannot be destroyed using conventional weaponry so bombs must be planted on them in order to destroy them. If a bomb has been placed, Axis must diffuse them before they explode.

This objective gets in the favor of Allies if they manage to plant the bomb. It takes a certain time to diffuse the bomb so the axis must prevent the Allies to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Smoke Grenades work well here while diffusing the bomb as the allies will not be able to fire at your teammates.

The Tank

The last objective of this map is the tank. Allies must escort the tank to a specific location whereas the Axis must prevent it from happening. This objective also get four minutes.

Allies need to make sure that at least one player is always with the tank otherwise it starts moving backwards. They need to be either on its sides on ride it on the top.

Tank has a gunner seat, which can be occupied for dealing damage to the enemy. Axis’s best approach here is to flank the tank and avoid direct confrontation with the tank. Sides and the backside of the tank are the best places to hit it.

Operation: Griffin

Operation Griffin sees Axis trying to escort three tanks through Allies territory in extreme winters. The main objectives here all revolve around moving the tanks forward. An Axis player must be with a tank always otherwise it will not move forward.

The Tank

The first objective here is to escort the tanks for the Axis while the Allies must stop them. This objective gets four minutes. The Axis must escort two tanks out of this area so complete the objective. Allies can build different offence structures along the tank’s path to stop their advancement.

If the Allies construct a barricade, they must be destroyed using bombs, as the tanks cannot destroy them. Axis need to be on the toes here, as they must kill enemies along with different obstacles that the Allies might build on the path.

Gathering Fuel

The second objective here is to keep the tanks refueled. Axis must steal fuel cans from the Allies to refuel their tanks. One fuel can is located at Alpha while the other one is located on Bravo. Three fuel cans must be captured in four minutes and thirty seconds to complete this objective.

In this section, Allis respawn after three seconds while Axis players respawn instantly. Allies can build walls around the fuel cans to prevent the Axis from getting them.

They can strategically place bombs and explode them when Axis player approaches the cans. This is a difficult section for the Axis because Allies have a lot of cover options.

Axis can counter build walls to prevent Allies from securing the fuel cans. This will benefit them until the time Allies destroy the walls and capture the area for themselves. Axis can also use grenades to clear all Allies inside the barn and the walls they have built to prevent Axis from getting in.

The Bridge

The last objective here is the bridge. It has a time limit of four minutes and thirty seconds and it sees the Axis trying to help the tanks cross the bridge while Allies trying to prevent it. If the Axis manage to cross the bridge, they succeed in winning the match. This area is beneficial for the Allies and very hard for the Axis.

Since one player must be with the tank at all times, the Axis must keep moving forward with them giving them very less time to devise a proper strategy. Here it all boils down to how skilled are the Axis players in keeping the Allies at bay.

This concludes our Call of Duty: WW2 War Maps Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!