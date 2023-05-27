Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide – Best Scorestreaks, How to Unlock, Tips to Use Scorestreaks

In this Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide, we will guide on how you can use Scorestreaks to your advantage in Call of Duty: WW2 multiplayer so that you can chain them and rank up faster. Scorestreaks are basically the amount of score required for players in Call of Duty WW2 to call a UAV.

Call of Duty WW2 Scorestreaks are important to master if you are looking to chain them together to increase your score, earn more XP and rank up faster in Call of Duty WW2.

Scorestreaks return for the multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: WW2 and we have some tips and tricks for you on how you can use them in Call Of Duty multiplayer matches. Become the Scorestreaks champion with our Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide.

Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide

Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide details everything that you need to know about Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: WW2.

Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks – How to Use, Tips

Scorestreaks are bonuses that you can avail if you play well. These bonuses are essential in matches as they offer a lot of help in different types of matches and situations.

They range from a number of different options such as special weapons or other support such as backup or airplane bombers.

When a match starts, you can choose up to three Scorestreaks. Each Scorestreak has a specific price and they will be arranged accordingly.

As the match progresses and your performance is good, you start building up towards your cheapest Scorestreak. You earn your first Scorestreak and then you keep progressing towards your next Scorestreaks.

You need to make sure that you do not die because when you die, all your progress is reset and you will have to unlock the first one again even if you had unlocked it before.

Once you have used a Scorestreak, it will not consume your progress. It will continue to grow until your most expensive Scorestreak is unlocked so you can be flexible with their use.

You can choose any three Scorestreaks according to the map and game mode selected because they every Scorestreak is not suitable for every situation.

You should try to make it your habit to switch between Scorestreaks according to the map and game mode. Some Scorestreaks do not work on specific maps so make sure you do not end up with the wrong set of Scorestreaks during a match.

This concludes our Call of Duty: WW2 Scorestreaks Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!