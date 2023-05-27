You can select one of the five Call of Duty WW2 Divisions at the start of the games. All of them offer various different benefits. This Call of Duty WW2 Divisions Guide will list the pros and cons of all of the Divisions in the game so you can pick the one that suits your style of play the best.

Keep in mind that the information discussed in the WW2 divisions guide are based on our own playtime and experience. The details will allow you to unlock Call of Duty WW2 prestige rewards. We will also discuss best divisions and division unlocks.

For more help on Call of Duty: WW2, you can check out our Memento Locations Guide, The Final Reich Easter Egg Guide, and The Final Reich Weapons Locations Guide.

Call of Duty WW2 Divisions Guide

After you select your multiplayer Division, your Division will level up along with your character. Reaching new levels will unlock new benefits which will help you in your fights.

Division benefits are available as long as you are using that Division and are not limited to a specific type of weapon.

Division Perks, Division Rewards

Infantry

Level 1 : Rifle Bayonet

: Rifle Bayonet Level 2 : Additional Primary Attachment

: Additional Primary Attachment Level 3 : Extra Ammo

: Extra Ammo Level 4 : Faster Movement while Aiming

: Faster Movement while Aiming Prestige 1: SVT-40 Rifle along with Scoped Basic Training

Primary Weapons

M1 Garand

BAR

Secondary Weapons

Colt 1911

Luger

Equipment

M18 smoke grenade

2 fragmentation grenade

This is for all of the riflemen. You can use the bayonet for melee kills. You can charge the enemies for gap closing purposes.

Advancing this class is really good for people who want attachments to their weapons and are looking to utilize firepower to destroy enemies.

Airborne

Level 1 : SMG Suppressor

: SMG Suppressor Level 2 : Longer Sprint

: Longer Sprint Level 3 : Faster Climb

: Faster Climb Level 4 : Sprint Speed Increase

: Sprint Speed Increase Prestige 1: MP-40 SMG and Energetic Basic Training

Primary Weapons

Thompson M1928

Secondary Weapons

Colt 1911

US shovel

Equipment

2 fragmentation grenade

M18 smoke grenade

No. 74 ST sticky bomb

For those who love fast paced action. Use this class if you are all about constantly jumping around and shooting enemies with your weapons which boast an incredibly fast rate of fire.

You will be given a suppressor which can be removed at will. This WW2 Division is perfect for the traditional run and gun style of COD.

Armored

Level 1 : LMG Bipod

: LMG Bipod Level 2 : Immune to Shell Shock and Tacticals

: Immune to Shell Shock and Tacticals Level 3 : Take less Gun Damage

: Take less Gun Damage Level 4 : Take less Explosive Damage

: Take less Explosive Damage Prestige 1: MG42 and Hunker Basic Training

Primary Weapons

Lewis

MG15

Secondary Weapons

M1 Bazooka

Panzerschreck

Equipment

74 ST sticky bomb

Tabun Gas poison smoke grenade

This CoD WW2 Division will allow you to face entire armies on your own.

It gives you the ability to wreak havoc by constantly dislodging bullets into your enemies without having to worry about your life or your ammo. Perfect for players who play objective based modes.

Mountain

Level 1 : Sniper Sharpshooter

: Sniper Sharpshooter Level 2 : Invisible to Enemy Recon while Moving

: Invisible to Enemy Recon while Moving Level 3 : Hidden to Scorestreaks

: Hidden to Scorestreaks Level 4 : Silent Movement

: Silent Movement Prestige 1: Kar98k and Inconspicuous Basic Training

Primary Weapons

Springfield M1903

Secondary Weapons

Colt 1911

M712

Equipment

Bouncing Betty pressure-activated mine

No. 74 ST sticky bomb

I should not have to explain the Sniper Classes to you. You know the drill. Zoom in, aim and fire. This is good for players who like to stay in stealth due to the numerous advantages that it provides in terms of detection.

This class is really good for Search and Destroy and for players who like to flank enemies.

Expeditionary

Level 1 : Shotgun Incendiary Shells

: Shotgun Incendiary Shells Level 2 : Can Select Tactical and Lethal

: Can Select Tactical and Lethal Level 3 : Throw Equipment Faster while Sprinting

: Throw Equipment Faster while Sprinting Level 4 : Resupply Ammo from Killed Enemies

: Resupply Ammo from Killed Enemies Prestige 1: Model 21 and Concussed Basic Training

Primary Weapons

Winchester 1897

Toggle Action

Secondary Weapons

US Shovel

M712

Equipment

M18 smoke grenade

British No. 69 concussion grenade

This is good for players who like to get into the face of their enemies and bow their head off. You have sufficient gap closers and a weapon which you can use to absolutely wreck anyone standing in your way.

You also have extra equipment to throw. This class is perfect n clearing enemies off of the objectives in modes such as War and Hardpoint.