You can select one of the five Call of Duty WW2 Divisions at the start of the games. All of them offer various different benefits. This Call of Duty WW2 Divisions Guide will list the pros and cons of all of the Divisions in the game so you can pick the one that suits your style of play the best.
Keep in mind that the information discussed in the WW2 divisions guide are based on our own playtime and experience. The details will allow you to unlock Call of Duty WW2 prestige rewards. We will also discuss best divisions and division unlocks.
Call of Duty WW2 Divisions Guide
After you select your multiplayer Division, your Division will level up along with your character. Reaching new levels will unlock new benefits which will help you in your fights.
Division benefits are available as long as you are using that Division and are not limited to a specific type of weapon.
Division Perks, Division Rewards
Infantry
- Level 1: Rifle Bayonet
- Level 2: Additional Primary Attachment
- Level 3: Extra Ammo
- Level 4: Faster Movement while Aiming
- Prestige 1: SVT-40 Rifle along with Scoped Basic Training
Primary Weapons
- M1 Garand
- BAR
Secondary Weapons
- Colt 1911
- Luger
Equipment
- M18 smoke grenade
- 2 fragmentation grenade
This is for all of the riflemen. You can use the bayonet for melee kills. You can charge the enemies for gap closing purposes.
Advancing this class is really good for people who want attachments to their weapons and are looking to utilize firepower to destroy enemies.
Airborne
- Level 1: SMG Suppressor
- Level 2: Longer Sprint
- Level 3: Faster Climb
- Level 4: Sprint Speed Increase
- Prestige 1: MP-40 SMG and Energetic Basic Training
Primary Weapons
- Thompson M1928
Secondary Weapons
- Colt 1911
- US shovel
Equipment
- 2 fragmentation grenade
- M18 smoke grenade
- No. 74 ST sticky bomb
For those who love fast paced action. Use this class if you are all about constantly jumping around and shooting enemies with your weapons which boast an incredibly fast rate of fire.
You will be given a suppressor which can be removed at will. This WW2 Division is perfect for the traditional run and gun style of COD.
Armored
- Level 1: LMG Bipod
- Level 2: Immune to Shell Shock and Tacticals
- Level 3: Take less Gun Damage
- Level 4: Take less Explosive Damage
- Prestige 1: MG42 and Hunker Basic Training
Primary Weapons
- Lewis
- MG15
Secondary Weapons
- M1 Bazooka
- Panzerschreck
Equipment
- 74 ST sticky bomb
- Tabun Gas poison smoke grenade
This CoD WW2 Division will allow you to face entire armies on your own.
It gives you the ability to wreak havoc by constantly dislodging bullets into your enemies without having to worry about your life or your ammo. Perfect for players who play objective based modes.
Mountain
- Level 1: Sniper Sharpshooter
- Level 2: Invisible to Enemy Recon while Moving
- Level 3: Hidden to Scorestreaks
- Level 4: Silent Movement
- Prestige 1: Kar98k and Inconspicuous Basic Training
Primary Weapons
- Springfield M1903
Secondary Weapons
- Colt 1911
- M712
Equipment
- Bouncing Betty pressure-activated mine
- No. 74 ST sticky bomb
I should not have to explain the Sniper Classes to you. You know the drill. Zoom in, aim and fire. This is good for players who like to stay in stealth due to the numerous advantages that it provides in terms of detection.
This class is really good for Search and Destroy and for players who like to flank enemies.
Expeditionary
- Level 1: Shotgun Incendiary Shells
- Level 2: Can Select Tactical and Lethal
- Level 3: Throw Equipment Faster while Sprinting
- Level 4: Resupply Ammo from Killed Enemies
- Prestige 1: Model 21 and Concussed Basic Training
Primary Weapons
- Winchester 1897
- Toggle Action
Secondary Weapons
- US Shovel
- M712
Equipment
- M18 smoke grenade
- British No. 69 concussion grenade
This is good for players who like to get into the face of their enemies and bow their head off. You have sufficient gap closers and a weapon which you can use to absolutely wreck anyone standing in your way.
You also have extra equipment to throw. This class is perfect n clearing enemies off of the objectives in modes such as War and Hardpoint.