Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts Guide

Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts and Overhead Layouts Guide to help you learn all the Callouts and learn more about the game’s Multiplayer Maps. These Callouts should allow you to communicate with your teammates in a more efficient manner and help you secure more wins. In addition to this, we have also provided Maps Layouts of these Multiplayer Maps to help you.
Similar to earlier iterations of Call of Duty, WW2 Multiplayer Maps are small but compliment the running and gunning element of the game fairly well. Each map has plenty of jumps and spots that you can use to your advantage. In this Call of Duty WW2 Maps Guide, we have detailed different Map Callouts and Maps Layouts to help you become proficient at shot-calling.
Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts and Maps Layouts Guide
We have detailed the Maps Layouts of all the Multiplayer Maps in WW2 along with Callouts that you can use to help you and your teammates.
Forest Map
While you can do well with a mid-ranged loadout at the West Road, the place favors the players with short-ranged loadouts. Avoid getting flanked by the rubbish and the outer edges.
Bunker Spawn favors the players who spawn in it, therefore, try to avoid the area. However, with a mid-to-long-ranged weapon, you might be able to win a one-on-one gunfight. Otherwise, try to avoid the edges as much as possible.
If you are using a short-ranged loadout, you need to hold on the East Road or at the Ruins on the south side. Cabin Cut-Through is another similar spot.
If you can avoid, do not use a short-ranged loadout but if you must, look for building and cabins inside the Forest. For long-ranged loadouts, the connector between the Bridge Spawn Area is River is a good place.
Apart from this, the outside area of Bunker just before the Forest is a heaven for long-ranged exchanges. You need to have at least one player holding the area.
WW2 Gibraltar Map
The mid-ranged loadouts shine at the Cliff Bridge but you should make sure to deal with the snipers first. Try to clear the interiors and stay outdoor. With a short-ranged loadout, try to avoid the Cliff Bridge and Tunnel because of snipers lurking around.
Only use these areas in order to move from one place to another but do not stay in there for extended durations of time.
Coming to snipers, Gibraltar has plenty of spaces for snipers. A few examples include Cave Sniper Nest, Fort Comms Building, Fort Rock Turret, etc. As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of spots as well that you should consider utilizing.
Call of Duty WW2 Pointe du Hoc Map
As mentioned earlier, SMGs shine on the map, especially The East Trench. However, there are areas outside the Farmhouse and Barn where SMGs die down a little. If you want to use the LMG bipod, you should consider heading to the Tank Bunker. However, you must try to protect your flanks.
When you head over to West Trench, you should pull out the shotgun. You need to try to avoid the outer edges of the map. If you want to, try to use the Bunkers and do not roam outside in the open without any cover.
Finally, when it comes to using snipers, there are not a whole lot of positions to hold but you can always head over to Barn Upstairs, Farmhouse, and the East Bunker. This should be the areas where you should consider while running with snipers.
Flak Tower Map Callouts
- Crane
- Electric Room
- Northwest Tower
- Ammo Room
- Coms Room
- Elevator Room
- Radio Room
- Southwest Tower
- Tunnel
- Main Flak Gun
- Medical Room
- Rangefinder Spawn
London Docks Map
- Clocktower Building
- Triangle Warehouse
- Subway
- Bridge Interior
- Coal Room
- Main Street
- Backlot Street
- Bridge Spawn
- Barrel Building
- Wool Factory
- Fenced Backlot
- Trains
- Docks Main
- Docks Crane
- Docks Warehouse
- Docks Boardwalk
Saint Mary of the Mount Map
- Ammunition Depot
- City Hall
- Radio Tower
- Parking Lot
- Winery Street
- Archway Street
- Restaurant Patio
- Post Office
- Convoy Street
- Farm Street
- Winery Lot
- Winery Storage
- Winery Shed
- Lookout Post
- Farm Lot
- Farm Lot (A)
- Farm Lot (B)
- Stables
- Stables Shed
USS Texas Map Callouts
- Mid Deck
- Mid Deck (Stern)
- Mid Deck (Bow)
- Lower Deck (Stern)
- Lower Deck (Bow)
- Upper Deck
- Barracks
- Cafeteria
- Secondary Tower
- Corns
- WCR
- Turret Room
- Checkout Room
- Med Bay
- Main Hall
- Crane Overlook
- Lifeboat Deck
- Gun Overlook
- Lower Deck (Stern)
- Lower Deck (Bow)
Aachen Map Callouts
- Bomb Room
- Bookstore Apartments
- Bookstore
- Theatre Street
- Tank Hill Axis
- Fireplace Building
- HQ Allies
- West Trollie
- Main Street
- East Trollie
- Elevator Room
- Elevator Room Alley
- Café
- Tank Hill Allies
- Bakery
- Church Street
- Chandelier Hall
- Chandelier Room
Gustav Cannon Map Callouts
- Bombed Church
- Apiary Farm
- Destroyed Shack
- Barn
- Tank Grounds
- Tracks South
- Train Cars
- Gustav Back
- Gustav Tracks North
- Gustav Front
- Construction Site
- Barn Exterior
- Dynamite Supply
- Farmhouse
- Farmhouse Exterior
- Tractor
- Windmill
- Map Room Exterior
- Map Room
- Construction Site
- Supply Road