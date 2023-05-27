Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts Guide

Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts and Overhead Layouts Guide to help you learn all the Callouts and learn more about the game’s Multiplayer Maps. These Callouts should allow you to communicate with your teammates in a more efficient manner and help you secure more wins. In addition to this, we have also provided Maps Layouts of these Multiplayer Maps to help you.

Similar to earlier iterations of Call of Duty, WW2 Multiplayer Maps are small but compliment the running and gunning element of the game fairly well. Each map has plenty of jumps and spots that you can use to your advantage. In this Call of Duty WW2 Maps Guide, we have detailed different Map Callouts and Maps Layouts to help you become proficient at shot-calling.

Call of Duty WW2 Map Callouts and Maps Layouts Guide

We have detailed the Maps Layouts of all the Multiplayer Maps in WW2 along with Callouts that you can use to help you and your teammates.

Forest Map

Ardennes Forest is not a massive map but there are plenty of places to flank the opposing team. The map is open at the edges, therefore, be extra careful on the edges.

While you can do well with a mid-ranged loadout at the West Road, the place favors the players with short-ranged loadouts. Avoid getting flanked by the rubbish and the outer edges.

Bunker Spawn favors the players who spawn in it, therefore, try to avoid the area. However, with a mid-to-long-ranged weapon, you might be able to win a one-on-one gunfight. Otherwise, try to avoid the edges as much as possible.

If you are using a short-ranged loadout, you need to hold on the East Road or at the Ruins on the south side. Cabin Cut-Through is another similar spot.

If you can avoid, do not use a short-ranged loadout but if you must, look for building and cabins inside the Forest. For long-ranged loadouts, the connector between the Bridge Spawn Area is River is a good place.

Apart from this, the outside area of Bunker just before the Forest is a heaven for long-ranged exchanges. You need to have at least one player holding the area.

WW2 Gibraltar Map

Featured a lot of cover and flanking pathways, Gibraltar does not favor a single playstyle. As long as you remain smart about your pathing, you should be good to go.

The mid-ranged loadouts shine at the Cliff Bridge but you should make sure to deal with the snipers first. Try to clear the interiors and stay outdoor. With a short-ranged loadout, try to avoid the Cliff Bridge and Tunnel because of snipers lurking around.

Only use these areas in order to move from one place to another but do not stay in there for extended durations of time.

Coming to snipers, Gibraltar has plenty of spaces for snipers. A few examples include Cave Sniper Nest, Fort Comms Building, Fort Rock Turret, etc. As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of spots as well that you should consider utilizing.

Call of Duty WW2 Pointe du Hoc Map

Pointe du Hoc in Call of Duty WW2 encourages close-ranged battles. With a short-ranged loadout, you should try to stay in the Farmhouse Exterior. As a Rifle, you can try to stick to the outer edges of the map. You can also head to the Bayonets with a short-ranged loadout.

As mentioned earlier, SMGs shine on the map, especially The East Trench. However, there are areas outside the Farmhouse and Barn where SMGs die down a little. If you want to use the LMG bipod, you should consider heading to the Tank Bunker. However, you must try to protect your flanks.

When you head over to West Trench, you should pull out the shotgun. You need to try to avoid the outer edges of the map. If you want to, try to use the Bunkers and do not roam outside in the open without any cover.

Finally, when it comes to using snipers, there are not a whole lot of positions to hold but you can always head over to Barn Upstairs, Farmhouse, and the East Bunker. This should be the areas where you should consider while running with snipers.

Flak Tower Map Callouts

Crane

Electric Room

Northwest Tower

Ammo Room

Coms Room

Elevator Room

Radio Room

Southwest Tower

Tunnel

Main Flak Gun

Medical Room

Rangefinder Spawn

London Docks Map

Clocktower Building

Triangle Warehouse

Subway

Bridge Interior

Coal Room

Main Street

Backlot Street

Bridge Spawn

Barrel Building

Wool Factory

Fenced Backlot

Trains

Docks Main

Docks Crane

Docks Warehouse

Docks Boardwalk

Saint Mary of the Mount Map

Ammunition Depot

City Hall

Radio Tower

Parking Lot

Winery Street

Archway Street

Restaurant Patio

Post Office

Convoy Street

Farm Street

Winery Lot

Winery Storage

Winery Shed

Lookout Post

Farm Lot

Farm Lot (A)

Farm Lot (B)

Stables

Stables Shed

USS Texas Map Callouts

Mid Deck

Mid Deck (Stern)

Mid Deck (Bow)

Lower Deck (Stern)

Lower Deck (Bow)

Upper Deck

Barracks

Cafeteria

Secondary Tower

Corns

WCR

Turret Room

Checkout Room

Med Bay

Main Hall

Crane Overlook

Lifeboat Deck

Gun Overlook

Lower Deck (Stern)

Lower Deck (Bow)

Aachen Map Callouts

Bomb Room

Bookstore Apartments

Bookstore

Theatre Street

Tank Hill Axis

Fireplace Building

HQ Allies

West Trollie

Main Street

East Trollie

Elevator Room

Elevator Room Alley

Café

Tank Hill Allies

Bakery

Church Street

Chandelier Hall

Chandelier Room

Gustav Cannon Map Callouts