Call of Duty WW2 is out now and this Call of Duty WW2 heroic uniforms and weapons guide will make things easier for you. In this guide, I will guide you through how you can find Call of Duty WW2 heroic uniforms and weapons.

There are plenty of things that you can get in the game and while most of them are cosmetic there are some items that get you boosts in Zombies mode. Getting Call of Duty WW2 heroic guns and heroic uniforms will help you get the bragging rights as well as give a slight boost in the zombies mode.

Keep in mind that Heroic weapons and heroic uniforms will require some grind before you can get your hand on them. There is no shortcut to earning these items in Call of Duty WW2.

Call of Duty: WW2 Heroic Uniforms and Guns

The tiers of items are Common, Rare, Legendary, Epic, and Heroic. You are able to build epic items with the help of the Quartermaster but the Heroic items can only be unlocked with supply drops.

You can only get Call of Duty WW2 heroic uniforms and heroic guns with supply drops. These items are different and will appear in red color and you will be prompted once you get one.

How you can get Call of Duty WW2 heroic uniforms and weapons have not been confirmed yet but the quartermaster does not specify how you can get these items so it is safe to assume that they can only be found via Supply Drops. Supply Drops include normal supply drops and rare ones. In order to get supply drops, you can do a number of things including contracts and orders.

While heroic uniforms and guns are rare in Call of Duty WW2, these will not give you a boost in stats and will only change appearance. If you are using an AMD graphics card then be sure to download the new drivers in order to get the best performance.

Call of Duty WW2 just came out and it will be interesting to see how it compares to Battlefield 1.