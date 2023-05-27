In this Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Easter Eggs Guide we are going to talk about the Easter Eggs and challenges that players will find hidden in headquarters. COD: WW2’s Nazi Zombies Mode has a couple of Easter Eggs but the new CoD WW2 Headquarters has some secrets as well.

Headquarters in Call of Duty WW2 is a social space much like the Destiny 2 Farm and Tower where players interact with other players and take part in activities. In addition to headquarters events in WW2, players will also find secret easter eggs hidden in CoD headquarters and it is up to them to dig them up and this guide will help you with it.

A couple of CoD WW2 Headquarters Easter Eggs have been found so far along with a challenge. These will earn you XP as well as an Emblem.

Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Easter Eggs Guide

Firing Range Watermelons

In order to do this, you will need to go to the right of the firing range in Call of Duty WW2 headquarters and shoot 3 sets of 3 targets. Once you have done this then more targets will appear. Go through them and watermelons will be added to the shooting range.

Gridlock Ball Search Challenge

You will find the first ball once you enter the Social Space. It is on the right as soon as you enter the Call of Duty WW2 headquarters. You will need to jump on the small pole and then onto the platform in order to reach it.

The second one can be found in the theatre. The ball is at the top of the central building and you will need to make a series of jumps in order to get to it.

The third ball can be found at the top of the Scorestreaks Test Tower. You will need to climb the small beams of the wooden structures in order to reach it and this is the most difficult of the three. Your reward for finding these Call of Duty WW2 secrets is XP and an Emblem.

R&R

Want to play some Activision games that were originally published on Atari systems? Well just for a few armory credits you get to play these games in WW2 Headquarters:

Private Eye

River Raid

Seaquest

Skiing

Spider Fighter

Chopper Command

Barnstorming

Boxing

Cosmic Commuter

Demon Attack

Enduro

Fishing Derby

Grand Prix

Kaboom!

Pitfall II

Sledgehammer’s Sledgehammer

Sledgehammer’s Sledgehammer can be found on the upper level of the central building where you found the second ball.