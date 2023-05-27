In this Call of Duty: WW2 Game Modes Guide, we will guide you on different game modes that you can play in the game. Each game mode in CoD WW2 offers a totally unique experience and tests your limit in different ways.

Call of Duty: WW2 Game Modes

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is the classic team-based shooter. Fight until your team dominates the enemy team. Target score is 75. Each kill counts towards your team’s score. Your game style plays an important role here.

Depending on everyone’s skills, maps vary from close range to medium or large areas. Your best bet is to stick to maps that you are good as and in areas which suit your playstyle.

War

In war, you get different objective once an objective is complete. Each objective is different from the other one and your skills are tested to the maximum.

You also have the flexibility of constructing different walls, machine gun emplacements and other unique things to support you in battle.

Your main objective here is to focus on attacking or defending the area assigned to the mission. The objectives are constantly changing so you need to be very vigilant and adapt quickly to changes in your environment. In War, kills do not matter as much; your main goal here is to fulfill your objective.

Domination

In Domination, your main goal is secure and hold three strategic points. When you hold a point, you start accumulating points and your points pool start increasing.

The more points you hold, faster your points increase. Kills do not matter here and your goal here is to take control and defend as many control points as possible.

Once you have a control point under control, do not leave it. Stay inside and defend it from the enemies. At the end of the match, the team with the most points win the match regardless of how many kills each side has attained.

Hardpoint

Hardpoint is pretty much like Domination but the zones that you need to control are constantly shifting so you need to be very agile and aggressive in this game mode. When an enemy steps to the point, you will stop earning points so you need to make sure that the control point if free of all enemies.

You cannot just make camp at one control point for the entire match as the zones shift and you need to relocate to control the new point.

Points are unique for every map so you must remember where these spawn. Unlike Domination, Hardpoint only has one point on the map active at one time so all the action is concentrated in a single location. Heavy Scorestreaks are very helpful here.

Capture the Flag

No Call of Duty is complete without Capture the Flag. Capture the Flag has been the essence of Call of Duty’s online for a long time.

This is a tough battle mode with action until the very last second of the match, as each team has to pick up the enemy team’s flag and return it to their own base. You can also kill a flag bearer and pick up your own flag to return it to your base.

If you have a flag, your kills give your more points than a normal kill. This results in battle in nearly every point of the map as the attackers try to use hidden routes to capture the flags and hunt down enemy members who have stolen their own flags.

You need to be well aware all of the map routes to be good at this game mode. At the end, the team with the most steals wins the match.

Search and Destroy

This is a round-based game mode and there are no respawns in a round. The game presents different objectives and one team has to attack the objective while the other one is the one defending it.

It is crucial that you play very wisely because once you are dead; you will not respawn until the end of the round.

This is a short game and not much will be happening in each round as the number of players fall quickly because there is no respawn.

You must have a very good knowledge of the map and your surroundings for this game mode. Depending on the round, you may have to attack or defend so you must devise different strategies for both of these situations.

Kill Confirmed

Kill Confirmed is similar to Team Deathmatch. The only difference here is that you will have to pick up tags of the killed enemies to confirm the kills.

This gives an advantage because if a friendly player picks up the tag of the fallen player, the kill is denied to the enemy and it is not counted towards the enemy’s score.

In this mode, you can set your main objective to collecting the tags whether friendly or enemy.

If you kill an enemy but did not grab their tag, it will not add to your score count and you will end up with some wasted ammo. Stick with your team so that if you die, they can pick your tag to prevent the enemy from picking it up.

Free-For-All

Free-For-All is a game mode in which everything moving is your enemy. There are no teams here so you need to kill every player that is located on the map. Each kill counts to your individual score count and at the end of the match, the player with the most kills in the winner of the match.

It is a simple yet tough game mode because there is no one there to watch your back. Make sure you take advantage of cover as much as possible and be aware of your surroundings, especially your back because you never know when someone might be sneaking behind you for a kill.

Gridiron

Gridiron is a unique game mode and it is played like a football game with some Call of Duty elements in it. At the center of the map, a ball will spawn. Each team must pick up the ball and take it to the enemy’s goal resulting in a touchdown.

Touchdown gives two points but if you throw the ball from a distance, you earn one point. If you run into a difficult situation, make sure that pass the ball to your teammates so good teamwork is also a key factor to success in this game mode.

The real deal here is that your enemies will be firing on you when you have the ball and you cannot use your gun while holding the gun.

This is a little like Capture the Flag but you cannot use your gun while holding the ball.

You get stronger armor and one hit melee kills but you also need to know the map well and use hidden and quick routes to your enemy’s goal. When the match ends, the team with the most points wins the match.

This concludes our Call of Duty: WW2 Game Modes Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use our comments section below!