The new Call of Duty has a plethora of new and old mechanics that you need to master to combat efficiently. This Call of Duty: WW2 Combat Guide will give you an overview of the movement and the combat mechanics and what is the best way to utilize them inside of the game.

Call of Duty: WW2 Combat

In this CoD WW2 Combat Guide, we have detailed some basic/advanced Tips and Tricks that should help you vastly improve your combat, movement, and other skills.

Movement

You need to be less predictable when playing against other humans. Use the following mechanics to gain an advantage.

Crouching and Prone

Crouching is really good for stabilizing your aim and making you a smaller target zone. It is not worthwhile to do this when you are in close quarters.

At long range though, it is best if you crouch down and stabilize your aim. You can also use the Inconspicuous Basic Training to increase your movement speed while crouched. Lastly, crouching also makes you quieter.

Hold the crouching button to lie down. This will make your character smaller and also steady your aim. If you prone down while sprinting, you will dive down which is perfect if you are being attacked. Proning might limit your mobility, but it is worth it for the extra accuracy that your weapon gains.

Sprinting

Sprinting is similar to the previous iteration of the game. You will move faster for a short period of the game and will make a lot more noise. Airborne division can sprint for longer distances. You will not be able to shoot if you are sprinting unless you have certain Basic Training in use.

Vaulting/Climbing

Also similar to the previous games, press the jump button to automatically vault or climb. You will also see a prompt if an object can be mantled.

Combat

Aiming

Weapons in COD WW2 try to be authentic, which means that you have to manage their drawbacks. Firearms in the game are quite inaccurate when fired from the hip.

This does not matter much in close quarter combat but can be the difference between life and death at medium to long ranges.

Try to crouch or prone and then aim down your sights to have a better shot.

Generally, SMGs and other automatic weapons are useful in bursts. The game seems to have real world’s physics such as muzzle climb so it is not worthwhile to keep on holding down the trigger.

Specialization

The way the game is setup encourages diversity. You should try the various different Abilities, Attachments, and Equipment that has been provided to you to see which of it works best on a certain map and game mode.

This is why using your five customized slots to the best of their potential is very important.

Try to use the terrain of the map to your advantage. It is worthwhile to use the Sniper Rifle on the Gustav Cannon map due to its expansive nature but the sniper rifle will not work especially well on Carentan due to the lack of open spaces.

So remember to specialize your loadout to suit a certain type of game mode so that you can be more deadly when inside the server.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Combat Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!