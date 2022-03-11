Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Now In Development

Following recent rumors and speculations, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been officially announced to be in development.

In an announcement made earlier today, publisher Activision stated that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be “an all-new triple-a mobile experience” for fans looking to scratch their battle royale itch on the go.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature the same large-scale multiplayer action and mayhem of the existing Warzone game, but which is “being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile remains without an official release date, but could be releasing sooner than expected. Last December, known Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson claimed that Activision plans to release a mobile version of Warzone within 2022, which may as well be in the second half.

The game is said to be internally codenamed Project Magellan and “looks pretty impressive for a mobile title,” according to Henderson who claims to have watched some early footage.

The title is codenamed "Project Magellan" – I was going to do a report on it as I've seen some footage. But since it's already out there now – The game looks pretty impressive for a mobile title (but of course don't be expecting insane graphics and whatnot). — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 10, 2022

Call of Duty: Mobile on the other hand continues to see an unprecedented growth in player spending. The game has reportedly generated more than $1.5 billion in lifetime player spending across both the App Store and Google Play to be ranked as the 14th most revenue generating mobile game in the world, and the 3rd most revenue generating mobile shooter behind PUBG Mobile.

The success of Call of Duty: Mobile convinced Activision back in early 2021 to bring all of its franchises to mobile platforms. Hence, Warzone coming to all mobile devices was always in the cards and unsurprising.