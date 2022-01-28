Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Be A Brand New Map From Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will bring a brand new setting for current-generation players to loot and plunder.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, reliable Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson stated that developer Infinity Ward has been creating a brand new map to serve as a “clean slate” for Warzone. This map is likely the recently reported “new iteration” of the battle royale game which has been dubbed Warzone 2 by players and an “ongoing expansion of Call of Duty: Warzone” by developer Raven Software.

This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday 22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the "Warzone 2" that was being referenced in the Bloomberg report. Legacy Warzone will still remain, but Warzone 2 is coming. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

Henderson reiterated that Warzone 2 will have players start from scratch in a brand new setting. That means they will be unlocking new weapons and operators, as well as earning new seasonal rewards and achievements.

Any and all progression made in the legacy Warzone game will not be carried forward into Warzone 2 because the sequel intends to be a brand new battle royale game, suggesting that Infinity Ward might introduce new game mechanics and not just announce a new map in entirety.

The legacy Warzone (with integrations with Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard) will remain as it is and with all progression made. It however remains to be seen if publisher Activision plans to keep both Warzones updated with new content or just the latest entry.

In either case, Warzone 2 is said to be a necessary move to enable a jump over to current-generation hardware “in the best way possible.”

Activision has not officially announced a new Warzone iteration, but the sequel is said to have been scheduled for a release during the 2022 holiday season. That release window should be subject to changed considering the legal issues the publisher has been facing alongside its acquisition.