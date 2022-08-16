Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Release Date Might Have Been Leaked

For the time being, we only know that Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to launch after Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s release on October 28. However, no specific release date has been confirmed yet by Activision.

Now, an apparent leaked Activision Blizzard document seems to confirm the release date for Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. If the document is real, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will release globally on November 16.

Well, since there is no way to confirm this, so take this with the usual grain of salt. The document seems to have release dates for other Activision Blizzard games as well. If you are wondering what COD: Cortez is in the document, Cortez was apparently the codename of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The document lists the release date to be October 27. However, the officially announced release date for the game is October 28.

The document has release dates for World of Warcraft patch 10.0 and Overwatch 2 launch as well. There is also a date of Diablo 4 as well however, it’s for pre-orders. So we can assume that Blizzard Entertainment will open Diablo 4 pre-orders during The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.

As for Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 release date, there is a 50/50 chance of it being accurate. Modern Warfare 2 release date in the document is a day off so there is also a chance that Warzone 2.0 is also a day or two off from the mentioned date. Again, it all depends of the document being real as well.