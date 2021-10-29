Call Of Duty: Vanguard Weighs Nearly Half Of Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for pre-load on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and surprisingly enough, weighs a lot less than anticipated.

According to an official blog post earlier today, as well as players who are already pre-loading, Vanguard requires far less storage space compared to its predecessors in the franchise; a stark difference which comes about to nearly 50 percent less when put against Modern Warfare.

“Due to new on-demand texture streaming tech, Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below that of previous Call of Duty releases – up to 30% – 50%+ of a file size difference on next-gen console and PC,” confirmed publisher Activision before reminding that the pre-load size will balloon to install the game on consoles at launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes around 64 GB and 54 GB on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles respectively, which increase to around 90 GB and 93 GB for a complete day-one installation.

Xbox consoles fare much better in terms of storage requirements. The game takes around 61 GB and 57 GB on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles respectively, which remain the same for a day-one installation.

A clarification remains to be provided but developer Sledgehammer Games has seemingly been able to compress Vanguard better for Xbox than PlayStation. The technical achievement was much needed when noting how recent Call of Duty games can take up an entire solid-state drive if necessary. Black Ops Cold War, for example, can take up nearly 230 GB of storage space if players decide to install all modes and texture packs.

That being said, players should not get too comfortable with their current pre-loads. Vanguard will still increase its storage requirements as patches and content updates arrive on a regular basis.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases for all major platforms on November 5, 2021, and returns to the theaters of World War 2 as players switch between various storied characters while facing emerging threats across the globe.