Call Of Duty: Vanguard Might Get A Ranked Mode This Month

Call of Duty: Vanguard might possibly open up doors to all of the competitive players with a ranked mode and that too soon.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Call of Duty insider Hope claimed that the ranked mode will arrive for Vanguard in the coming weeks and will be based on the same system which Call of Duty: WWII used back in 2017.

Can confirm that Vanguard will be getting Ranked in the next few weeks. Just got word from a source. pic.twitter.com/DI8sfTYq0U — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 10, 2022

The ranked mode of WWII was highly popular among players and if the aforementioned claim comes to be true, the Vanguard ranked system will bring features like leaderboards with separate skill divisions and skill ratings alongside unique rewards and such.

A ranked mode for Vanguard was previously confirmed by developer Sledgehammer Games but was never given a precise release date. With the holidays over, pushing a ranked system would be the perfect way for the competitive crowd to start gunning for their skill-based ranks to start the year off.

That being said, the coming of a ranked mode also coincides with reports of cheaters being able to bypass the Ricochet anti-cheat system. Major cheat makers have pushed updates in the past week to fool Ricochet, while also being part of a lawsuit thrown at them by Activision.

The competitive player-base and keep their fingers crossed that Activision is able to plug the anti-cheat breach before going live with the Vanguard ranked season. That is important because otherwise, the cheaters are more likely to jump into the ranked matches to get their ranks and related ranked rewards while making the whole experience a complete mess for the legitimate crowd.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released just before the holiday season and is now available on all major platforms.