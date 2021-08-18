Call Of Duty: Vanguard “Looks Beautiful…Uses PS5 To Its Full Potential,” Says Leaker

Call of Duty: Vanguard will soon be fully revealed by developer Sledgehammer Games but the wait may have just become a little more difficult to bear.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson claimed that Vanguard “looks beautiful” and probably stands as “one of the best-looking” games on current-generation consoles.

His opinion was derived from a campaign mission of Vanguard which he was able to watch running on PlayStation 5. The said mission looked “very crisp” and without the “grey wash” which has become sort of a norm in Call of Duty games.

Henderson also teased that Call of Duty: Vanguard features “a lot of playing with shadows and lighting” and as such, “uses PS5 to its full potential” — a feat which if true means that Sledgehammer Games will be delivering a highly optimized game on current-generation consoles.

Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings, it looks very crisp. No "grey wash" that we typically see in Call of Duty. It looks like they've used the PS5 to its full potential. A lot of playing with shadows and lighting – fire, gunshots, and that sort of thing — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

Unfortunately, the good news concludes with current-generation consoles. Vanguard has apparently been “heavily downgraded” on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the name of graphical optimizations, according to another known leaker. That and destruction which will be toned down on previous-generation versions.

Graphics are already heavily downgraded on old gen for Warzone and it's a miracle the game can even play on those consoles but with what is coming in November they gotta pull off some sort of miracle with optimization and stuff lol. https://t.co/RJGr2j1KCF — ‏ً (@TheGhostOfHope) August 18, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard received a short teaser earlier in the week. Sledgehammer Games intends to drop more details with a reveal taking place through an in-game Warzone event on August 19.