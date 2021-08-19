Call Of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer Brings Many New Changes To Formula

Call of Duty: Vanguard was only announced officially today, but already the game is apparently starting to upend the Call of Duty multiplayer scene with how the Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer systems work. While there are no real major changes, there are a number that are still fairly large.

To start with, Call of Duty: Vanguard will supposedly have 20 maps on launch. That many maps on a game at launch is unheard of for a Call of Duty game; normally most Call of Duty games have their maps sprinkled out over post-launch content, but Vanguard starting out with this many is a big difference.

The maps will also be many and varied, scattered across multiple theaters of World War 2 including North Africa, the Western and Eastern Fronts, and the Pacific Theater. 16 of them will be core 6-on-6 maps while the remainder are two-on-two.

Alongside the huge variety of maps, Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer will also allow a range of new options for weapon usage. This includes things like mounting your guns on a surface and being able to move back and forth with them (possibly taken from the 2019 Modern Warfare), along with blindfiring, where you can shoot from behind cover but suffer reduced accuracy.

Sledgehammer calls these sorts of features “new tactical gameplay”, which should definitely help to cause either more movement or more intelligent use of cover when in multiplayer matches, and making players able to use cover without having to pop up and fully expose themselves, making tactics like marksmanship and suppressing fire more important.

We might end up seeing more things about Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer in the future, but until then what we were given alongside the reveal is still a pretty good chunk of information to chew on for now, especially with the huge amount of maps that players will apparently get on launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be releasing on November 5 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.