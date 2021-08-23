Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s Alpha Will Be PlayStation Exclusive

Call of Duty: Vanguard will soon be hosting its first alpha multiplayer play-test for the public but which lands for only PlayStation owners.

According to an official announcement earlier today, the Vanguard alpha will be available for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners without any need of pre-order or a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The multiplayer alpha will feature an all-new Champion Hill mode which according to publisher Activision, innovates the famed Gunfight mode of Modern Warfare. Champion Hill will be a multi-life affair where players in squads of either duos or trios “compete in a round-robin deathmatch tournament against other squads” as they attempt to reduce their life counts to zero before elimination.

Call of Duty fans on other platforms should however not fret. While the alpha play-test will be exclusive to PlayStation owners, Activision will be pushing a public beta for all platforms soon after. Unfortunately, the public beta will also first cater PlayStation owners before shifting to other platforms.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will begin its alpha play-test for PlayStation owners from August 27 to August 29. An early access to an open beta will then take place from September 10 to September 13 for only PlayStation owners again but they must have pre-ordered a copy.

The open beta will then shift to cross-play and allow Xbox and PC players to try out the multiplayer from September 16 to September 17. Following that will be an open beta across all platforms from September 18 to September 20.

The PlayStation exclusivity should not be surprising. Activision did the same with Modern Warfare back in 2019 where PlayStation owners were allowed to play the Gunfight mode for a couple of days before other platforms. The public open beta arrived soon afterwards.

Activision has confirmed to put nearly all of its mainline studios on the Call of Duty franchise. The publisher has now fully dedicated eight out of ten of its core studios to the Call of Duty franchise. That reportedly makes over 2,000 developers and staffers working on the future of the franchise and which will continue to grow with a major recruitment drive already underway.