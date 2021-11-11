Activision Removes Call Of Duty Quran Pages From Game

Activision recently stepped up to remove a small, seemingly inconsequential part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode in response to player feedback. The issue was that in Call of Duty Quran pages were seen scattered and bloodstained across the floor of the zombies map, spotted by eagle-eyed players.

While ordinarily this wouldn’t be seen as an issue, Islamic faith is very stringent about use of the Quran, the religion’s holy book, and many Muslims felt offense at seeing the pages of the book torn out of it, tossed on the floor, and covered in blood.

To Activision’s credit, they swiftly acted upon the concerns of these players, and then released an apology on Twitter. While some may claim that this is political correctness gone mad, Islam is one of the world’s foremost religions, having over two billion followers across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, along with others scattered across the world, so it stands to reason that the Call of Duty Quran pages would offend some people.

This isn’t the first time that Activision has caused religious offense, either. Back in the days of the original Modern Warfare trilogy, the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map “Favela” included a passage from the Quran as well, written on a wall in a bathroom, which sparked similar outrage that resulted in the map being removed from the game entirely.

Hopefully something similar won’t show up in any other zombie maps in the future, but you never know with Activision. Thankfully, once people brought it to their attention, they removed the Call of Duty Quran pages very quickly.

Aside from this, however, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been doing very well in sales, so if you’re wanting to pick it up and get back into World War 2 (again) with some friends, you can currently get it on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.