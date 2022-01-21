Microsoft Will “Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation”

Call of Duty will not be kept as an Xbox exclusive as Microsoft plans to continue releasing the popular franchise on PlayStation consoles.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced that he has been in contact with Sony Interactive Entertainment and has assured its executives that Microsoft intends “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”

Spencer also stated that Microsoft values its relationship with Sony and hence, “all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard” will be honored by Microsoft for the PlayStation maker.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Sony stated yesterday that it expects Microsoft to “abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform.” The assurance by Spencer was presumably the second part of that Sony statement.

Microsoft has obtained numerous franchises through its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Call of Duty undoubtedly remains as its biggest catch. With a player-base in the millions and a revenue stream in the billions, there have been natural concerns about Microsoft keeping Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox which would be devastating for PlayStation.

It however does not seem like any such plans are in the motion for Xbox. Though, industry analysts do believe that it would be hard for Microsoft to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive because such a move would be blocked by gaming regulators.

That being said, Microsoft will surely take advantage of owning Call of Duty. The player-base can probably expect Xbox-exclusive content and day-one releases on Game Pass for new releases in the future, or at least once the acquisition concludes.

Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard in a landmark deal estimated to be around $70 billion. Warcraft and World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, StarCraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tony Hawk, Candy Crush, Call of Duty, and a lot more are now first-party Xbox franchises.