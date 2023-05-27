Call of Duty Modern Warfare Character Customization Tips

CoD: MW has character customization available only for Multiplayer mode. You will be able to change the look of your character and it’s loadouts. You will also be able to customize your weapons to better suit your playstyle. We have compiled all the character customization options available at your disposal in Modern Warfare in this guide.

Keep in mind that you cannot customize anything in Campaign mode at all. In CoD Modern Warfare campaign mode you will be playing the story mode as a defined character and will not be allowed to make changes to it.

Modern Warfare Character Customization Tips

Appearance Customization

In multiplayer mode, you will be able to change the appearance and avatar of your Operator. This way you will be able to customize your operator while queuing for matches. Depending on your team you can change the look.

Also, you can unlock new skins and appearances for your operator in Multiplayer mode. These skins will have their own stories, executions, and dialogues. But keep in mind that they are just cosmetics and serve no tactical purposes so you will have no gameplay advantage whatsoever.

Currently, there are 18 customizable operators in the game, divided across the different factions. To customize an Operator, go to the Multiplayer menu, then head to the Operator tab. In this tab, select the Faction which has the Operator you’d like to customize.

Select the Operator and press Triangle/Y to open the customization screen. Here, you will be presented with all the outfits/appearances you have obtained for the Operator. Just select the outfit and your customization is done

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can also change and customize your identity in the Barracks tab. Here you will be able to change the emblem, calling cards and clan tag. All these things will be shown during matches and will be seen as your identity on the battlefield.

Loadout Customization

You will be able to customize and enhance your loadout after you reach level 4 rank in Multiplayer. You will unlock Custom Loadout and this will let you create the loadout of your choice that will further enhance the strength of your playstyle.

Following is the list of all the things that you can customize in the loadout menu:

Main Weapon

Secondary Weapon

Tactical Equipment

Lethal Equipment

Killstreaks

Perks

Gunsmith

The Gunsmith is another helpful tool in helping you customize your weapons and enhance the weight and equip new mods to your guns. Each mod will have its own pros and cons and will affect the gun’s performance accordingly.

You will be able to unlock these new mods and attachments for your guns by increasing the weapon level of the gun. Weapon level of the gun is increased when you use it, more the gun is used more the weapon level will be.

The gunsmith will also allow you to add perks to your weapons. These perks will give your gun many buffs and you will have better handling, faster reload and many other buffs.

Battlepass

You can also get season-themed cosmetics and aesthetic customizations to your character by participating in the Battlepass system’s current season. You just need to play the game and complete the challenges to unlock those customizations