Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Blueprints Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare blueprints allow you to pick and save your preferred weapon setup so that you can have a unique custom loadout that you can come back to at anytime.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Blueprints

You can mess around with your blueprints to get new versions of standard weapons. This might be a bit confusing at first so we’ve prepared this guide to help you understand how this works.

Acquiring Blueprints

You obtain Blueprints by finishing challenges that you get in the Multiplayer menu’s Barracks section. You’ll need to be Level 4 in rank so that you can unlock custom loadouts and make use of blueprints. Certain special edition versions of the game come with some Blueprints already unlocked and ready for use. Certain special Blueprints can be purchased from the in-game store.

Once you have a weapon’s blueprint, you also get that weapon unlocked and ready for use automatically. This includes any attachments and weapon skins that the blueprint contains. So you can now unlock and use high-level weapons without having to earn XP through loads of challenges. You can also customize them to fit your preference and then come back to them at anytime. .

Applying Blueprints To Weapons

These are the steps to equipping your Weapon Blueprint:

Go to the main menu and open ‘Multiplayer’

Press R1 to enter ‘Weapons’ and then select ‘Edit Loadouts’

Pick a loadout and then select the weapon in the loadout that matches the Blueprint

Push the action button to apply the Blueprint and voila! You’re done.

You can view available Weapon Blueprints in the Armory, by going through the Weapons tab. That’s pretty much all you need to know about unlocking and using Blueprints in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.