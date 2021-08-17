Call Of Duty League’s Sponsors Are Dropping Support Amidst Activision Lawsuit

The iconic Call of Duty League, an esports branch of the acclaimed franchise, has lost nearly all of its third-party sponsors and partners as publisher Activision Blizzard continues to be marred by an ongoing harassment lawsuit.

T-Mobile, Astro Gaming, the United States Army, and the USAA Insurance have all distanced themselves (via CharlieIntel) from the Call of Duty League and particularly Activision in the past few weeks.

It should be noted that some of the stated brands like Astro Gaming have been sponsoring competitive events since the early days of Call of Duty. Their loss is not something Activision Blizzard can simply ignore.

The official Call of Duty League website displays only three sponsors at the time of writing: Zenni Gaming, SCUF Gaming, and Game Fuel. It would not be surprising to see if one or all of them take their leave in the coming weeks as well.

The Call of Duty League is not alone though. The Overwatch League has also lost most of its sponsorships in recent weeks and currently remains with three sponsors which will possibly thin out soon.

Activision Blizzard has been alleged to house an abusive workplace culture which allows sexism and discrimination across the board. The lawsuit was filed last month and states that several top executives not only knew about their female employees being subject to abuse and constant sexual harassment, but also played their part in enabling the said behavior.

The timing could not be worse for the publisher as it prepares to drop Call of Duty: Vanguard in the coming days. The new installment is being helmed by developer Sledgehammer Games which previous headed Advanced Warfare and WWII.