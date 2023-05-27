Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Phantom Rig Class Guide – Traits, Payloads, Tips

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Phantom Rig Class Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about its traits, features, payloads, and tips.

If stealth is you cup of tea in Infinite Warfare, then you cannot go wrong with Phantom rig in the game. The rig class not only benefits from having the arguably the best long-range aggressive payload in the game but also possess strong stealth and tactical abilities.

Infinite Warfare Phantom Rig Class Guide

Infinite Warfare Phantom Rig Class Tips

Phantom is pretty self-explanatory; the rig is hand crafted for those who like to play as snipers and are very good at quick scoping. To play as the Phantom means stealth and long range engagements.

Traits

Heightened Senses – Aim down sight will trigger notifications for nearby enemies and high-quality audio cues

Marked Target – Damage the enemy to stop health regeneration for 5 seconds

Rearguard – Spawn with a back shield to avoid attacks from behind

Marked Target

This, in my opinion, is one of the most powerful payloads in the game. This basically prevents enemies from regenerating HP for 5 seconds if you manage to damage them. This works really well if you are running Hardline and can accumulate score from assists. Moreover, you need to constantly give your teammates calls so that they can move in and finish the job before enemies have a chance to regenerate.

Rearguard

This basically provides you with a shield on the back which can protect you from flanks. Moreover, if you are equipped with Rearguard, enemies must melee you from the front in order to kill – melee from all other directions is negated. Since this is highly situational and does not guarantee you 100% protection, you are better off using other traits.

Heightened Senses

This trait allows you to see enemies who are sprinting, jumping, or sliding on your mini-map for 2 seconds. However, enemies running perks like Hardwired or Ghost can easily counter Heightened Senses. This trait works really well in combination to Active Camo and Pulsar.

Payloads

Active Camo – Go invisible for a short period of time

– Go invisible for a short period of time Pulser – Visualize enemy positions with the EM sensor

– Visualize enemy positions with the EM sensor Ballista EM3 – Electromagnetic projectile launcher with additional penetration

Ballista EM3

This is the most powerful long-range payload in the entire Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This weapon is capable of automatically locking on to targets and eliminating them with a single hit. However, it requires a little prep period which is why you need to make sure that you do not fire it just for the sake of it.

Pulsar

This payload basically allows you to visualise enemy positions. Having knowledge of where enemies are, can give you a distinct advantage over your opponents. I highly recommend using Pulsar while controlling/defending an objective or before heading inside an area with enemies.

Active Camo

This payload makes you almost invisible, allowing you to escape unfavourable situations and to set up some easy flanks. However, do note that enemies will still be able to see your silhouette as you move about the map. In addition to this, enemies with the Tracker perk will be able to see you.

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Phantom Rig Class Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!