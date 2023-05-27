Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare FTL Rig Class Guide – Traits, Payloads, Tips

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare FTL Rig Class Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about its traits, features, payloads, and tips.

FTL rig essentially revolves around exceptionally powerful movement-focused abilities. These abilities not only provide players with a distinct advantage when it comes to escaping unfavourable situations but also play a critical role in objective-based modes.

Infinite Warfare FTL Rig Class Guide

Infinite Warfare FTL Rig Class Tips

If you are a fan of guerilla warfare, FTL rig is for you. In order to perform with FTL rig, you need to have great reflexes and get used to fast paced gameplay. FTL Rig is fast and easily manoeuvrable.

Traits

Power Slide – Sliding ability that gives you more speed, distance, and allows you to ADS while sliding

– Sliding ability that gives you more speed, distance, and allows you to ADS while sliding Supercharge – Enemies drop cooldown packs that will boost super meters for you and your team

– Enemies drop cooldown packs that will boost super meters for you and your team Perception – You will get notifications when enemies that are not in your sight have spotted you

Supercharge

Supercharge allows you to get slightly reduced payload cooldown every time you kill an enemy player. This is a great support trait which can quickly turn the tables during a losing match if more than one player on your team has it equipped.

Perception

Perception basically allows you to get notified every time you are in the sights of an enemy who is not in your field of view. While it is a great informational trait and can save your life in some situations, there are a couple of drawbacks. For instance, you need a really good reaction time in order to avoid the incoming fire. Moreover, the constant flashing can distract you at some point in the game.

Lastly, enemies running the Cold-Blooded Perk are immune to the effects of Perception.

FTL Slide

FTL Slide allows you to have increased sliding distance and the ability to consume less boost meter when ADS while sliding. This is a highly situational trait which allows you to be more mobile and hard to target if you like sliding a lot. However, while sliding, you need to make sure that you are not sliding in the direction of enemies, but in sideways.

Payloads

Phase Shift – Send you into another dimension to avoid enemy fire

– Send you into another dimension to avoid enemy fire Eraser – Energy-based handgun that evaporates enemies

– Energy-based handgun that evaporates enemies FTL Jump – FTL Burst that moves you forward

Eraser

This payload can destroy enemies in a single shot, thus the name. However, in order to be good with this payload, you need to be fairly accurate with your weapon and fire rapidly. It is also fairly decent against scorestreaks, but you should use it against enemy players.

FTL Jump

FTL Jump allows you to teleport a small distance in the direction you are aiming. You can combine it with jumps, movement, sliding, etc. in order to confuse your enemies. While it may not be good in straight one-on-one fights, you should try and use it in objective-based game modes.

Phase Shift

Phase Shift allows you to vanish from your initial position and become invisible to all players except the ones with a charged Phase Shift. Against every other player, you should have no difficulty in vanishing from the scene and setting up flanks. In addition to this, you can also use it as an effective escape tool and in order to defend objectives.

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare FTL Rig Class Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!