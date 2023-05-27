Call of Duty: Ghosts Invasion Escape Awakening and Completionist Challenges Guide



Dubbed as Invasion, the third DLC for Call of Duty: Ghosts features 4 new multiplayer maps: Pharaoh, Departed, Mutiny, and Favela. Infinity Ward’s variant of popular ‘Zombies Mode,’ Extinction has returned with Episode #3 Awakening. Featuring never seen before alien species, Extinction is actually quite easy this time around.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Invasion Escape Awakening and Completionist Challenges

Like the previous two DLC, Invasion comes with its own Achievement/Trophy set. In this guide, I’ll be covering three different topics which are:

Escaping ‘Awakening’ for the first time

Escaping ‘Awakening’ using two relics

Completing all challenges while escaping ‘Awakening’

Like I have mentioned above, Awakening is quite easy episode compared to the last few, but you can easily blow things up without proper coordination and team play which makes it quite hard in Public Lobbies or Solo.

How to Escape Awakening

But before we get to the brief walkthrough, here is an overview of what you can expect from the novel alien species in Awakening:

Enemies

Mammoths are essentially Rhinos which can dig up ground, get inside, and appear behind you. A Mammoth always has reinforcements to back it up and Hypno weapons are practically useless on this enemy.

Along with Mammoth, get ready to welcome Bombers which is another type of flying frustrating creature. These creatures fly high above the ground and drop explosives near players’ location which detonates upon impact.

Lastly, there are Gargoyles which are another type of flying creatures. These creatures can be essentially considered as revamped species of Seeders. It is very crucial that you kill them as soon as possible or get ready to drift through the wind.

Awakening Overview

Your task in Awakening is quite different from the previous two episodes. In Awakening, you are not required to destroy any kind of hives. Instead, all you need to do is to scan an Obelisks followed by destroying it (Only after the scan is complete).

You will need to scan and destroy Obelisks three times before planning your escape and all of this will happen in the same area.

Prior to planning your escape, you will need to protect Beacons and have them activated for a certain time period. Once you are past this section, one of your team members will carry a Cortex and you will run towards the Barrier.

Use this Cortex to destroy the Barrier and complete this Episode!

Your best bet during the whole episode is not waking up the Mammoth at the beginning of chapter to get the AKR attachment. Doing so will put you on a huge disadvantage.

Escaping Awakening Using Two Relics

Unlike the previous episodes, there are a total of 10 Relics having different functions. This thing solely depends upon a player’s own playstyle and preferences.

What works for me might not work for you; therefore, I have listed down all Relics along with their known effects for your convenience:

Do Less Damage: You will have reduced damage to aliens with every weapon.

Earn your Keep : You will not receive different Ammo Types and Team Support items. Moreover, boxes spread across the map will not have pickups.

Fragile: You will take damage from falling, your health will recover slowly, and you will NOT recover health while running.

Limited Ammo: This is pretty straightforward! You will receive less ammo from Ammo Pickups.

Mortal: This will restrict your ability to choose any class.

No Machines: This Relic will restrict your ability to use any Strike Packages or Equalizers.

Pistols Only: You will not be able to buy any weapons or pick up Venom-X. Basically, you will only be stuck with Pistols.

Smaller Wallet: You will earn and carry less cash with this Relic.

Stand Your Ground: This Relic will decrease your pace significantly and you will not be able to reload while running.

Take More Damage: With this Relic, you will take far more damage from alien species.

Awakening Challenges

Episode #3 of Extinction brings in a wide arsenal of challenges which must be completed to net Awakening Completionist Achievement/Trophy.

Below you will find a complete list of challenges that Awakening has to offer with their brief overview:

High Ground

This is exactly opposite to ‘Low Ground’ which revolves around killing enemies while they are on ground. While playing the game, you will notice that enemies do not stick to ground for too long. Therefore, you will have to use Flares to complete this challenge.

Kill 5 Bombers Before They Explode

If you check my ‘Low Ground’ challenge, you will know that Bombers are quite easy to spot. However, most of the time you will only encounter three or four of these till the end of episode. So it is basically a hit and trial until you find 5 of them.

Kill ‘X’ Enemies with a Marked Weapon

You will come across weapons with an orange symbol on them. You need to buy these weapons and kill a Bomber/Gargoyle to complete this challenge.

Kill ‘X’ Flying Enemies

Simple as it could get! Kill any Gargoyle or Bomber to complete this challenge.

Low Ground

This challenge revolves around killing aliens which are on a higher ground than you. The best candidates for this challenge are Gargoyles and Bombers.

Bombers leave a trail of smoke behind them which makes them easy to spot. Furthermore, one of your teammates will randomly shout ‘Bomber Incoming’ which will give you an idea of their location.

Misc. Challenges

All of your teammates must buy a new weapon

Kill a Gargoyle using a Melee Attack

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!