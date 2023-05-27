Call of Duty: Ghosts – How To Earn Squad Points Fast



Squad Points can be considered as the currency in Call of Duty: Ghosts. In this game, weapons, perks, attachment, and kill streaks do not become readily available after reaching a particular level.

Each of these things needs to be bought by using Squad Points. However, these Squad Points are hard to earn especially if you do not know how to get them.

This guide primarily focuses on simple tips and tasks that you could perform to get plenty of these Squad Points and run out of them.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Squad Points

Level Up

In Call of Duty: Ghosts, leveling up quickly is the key to earning Squad Points. Each time you level up, you will be awarded with 2 Squad Points all the way up to Level 60; making it a total of 120 Squad Points.

However, leveling up in this game is a slow and tedious process and takes ages to reach the next level. We have compiled a separate guide on how to level up fast in Call of Duty: Ghosts. So make sure to check it out for more in-depth information regarding leveling up.

Field Orders

Another way of earning some quick Squad Points is by completing Field Orders. Field Orders are random in-game challenges which require you to complete certain tasks such as, ‘Get 3 Kills with a Picked Up Weapon’ or ‘Get a Kill while Prone’.

Completing these Field Orders not only provide you with a Squad Point but you will also gain some XP and a random Killstreak. Have your eyes peeled for those small briefcases during the matches.

Operations/Challenges

Most of the people do not pay heed to these Challenges/Operations but they hold significant value in terms of rewarding you with Squad Points and tons of XP.

These Challenges/Operations change after every two weeks and are pretty simple to complete. Most of these Challenges/Operations are like running a few miles using Marathon or getting a few kills using Stalker.

A single challenge awards you with a single Squad Point and you can complete multiple challenges at a time to earn more.

