Call of Duty Ghosts Extinction Strike Packages and Equalizers Guide

Strike Packages and Equalizers work exactly like Multiplayer Mode. Equalizers can be regarded as Support Strike Packages. Basically, these things help you out defending your Drill and taking out Barrier Hives at a much faster rate. However, you will have to unlock them as you level up, and using these has different prices.

For more help on Call of Duty: Ghosts, read our Multiplayer Perks, Multiplayer Loadouts and Extinction Guide.

Call of Duty Ghosts Extinction Strike Packages and Equalizers

The Strike Packages and Equalizers do not last forever and aliens will take them out eventually. All of these Strike Packages have their very own upgrades which increases their different attributes like damage and operation duration.

I.M.S

IMS launches an air grenade whenever aliens come near it, which inflicts a significant amount of damage to them. Regular IMS have four canisters, which can be upgraded to a total of six. IMS is a great tool to defend your Drill, and it can also take out large aliens such as Rhino in an instant.

Unlocking Level: 1

Cost: $1,250

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Large blast radius)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Points (Rapid firing)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased damage)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Six canisters)

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mortar Strike

Mortar Strike can easily be regarded as one of the most difficult things to use. It is very hard to aim effectively using a Mortar Strike and should only be used when you are targeting a large group of aliens. Mortar Strike works really well against large aliens such as Rhino and Scorpions and can also destroy Barrier Hives.

Unlock Level: 9

Cost: $1,300

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Increased damage)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Even more damage than upgrade #1)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Five Mortar Strikes)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Six Mortar Strikes)

Trinity Rocket

One of the best ways of taking out a Leaper and completing ‘Find and kill a Leaper in 30 seconds’ challenge is by using Trinity Rocket.

This Strike Package will let you take out a laptop and strike aliens with small rockets before causing the big bang with a large missile. However, you remain vulnerable to every alien attack while using it.

Should you encounter a large group of aliens destroying your Drill; this is your best bet.

Unlock Level: 18

Cost: $1,800

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Better targeting)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Fire a small drone)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Point (Fire two small drones)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Fire four small drones)

Sentry Gun

One of the best tips that I can kill you for playing solo is to have a Sentry Gun with you all the time. This can easily cause devastation of heavily armored aliens and get you some extra kills. Placing it can be a tricky thing and you should consider placing it at some point within your gun range.

Hunters and Rhino can easily get behind it and cut it in half; so make sure to protect it.

Unlock Level: 22

Cost: $2,200

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Increased range and wider angle)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased rate of fire)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased armor-piercing ability and more ammo)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Have two turrets)

Vulture

The only reason I prefer Sentry Guns over vultures is because vultures are over-priced and last for a shorter duration of time. Other than that, it is almost identical as having a teammate with you all the time.

You can also upgrade the Vulture which throws in some Incendiary Grenades at random intervals with which you can destroy Barrier Hives pretty easily.

Unlock Level: 28

Cost: $2,200

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Increased damage)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased range)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Point (Longer operating time)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Throw Incendiary Grenades occasionally)

Portable Minigun Turret

Since you have to control the Minigun Turret, positioning is really very important. You will often experience aliens getting behind you while you are controlling it. This does a lot of damage, and you will have a little response time. The best way to avoid this is to place it in a corner and take out the aliens.

However, you will still receive damage from the Scorpion’s acid attacks. These upgrades on these Minigun Turrets are really good, and you should definitely consider using them.

Unlock Level: 1

Cost: $1,100

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Increased ammo capacity)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased damage)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Armor-piercing ammo)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Maximum ammo capacity)

Grenade Turret

Using a Grenade Turret too early in the game is not recommended at all. The reason is; it is too weak in the beginning. This is also a controllable gun and can destroy Barrier Hives if you upgrade it to the highest possible level.

As you progress through the game, the enemies begin spawning in from every nook and corner, and it becomes difficult to protect yourself.

Unlock Level: 6

Cost: $1,000

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Rapid fire)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased blast radius)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased ammo capacity)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Incendiary Grenades)

Crowd Control

Crowd Control gives you a Riot Shield, which is not great to be honest, but it certainly works as Armor when you place it on your back and switch to your primary weapon. When equipped with Riot Shield, you will see a small icon on top of your screen, which will display its health.

Have a Riot Shield and some fully upgraded Armor and you will become almost a walking tank.

Unlock Level: 15

Cost: $700

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Increased speed and 15 Shield)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased speed and 15 Shield)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased melee speed and 20 Shield)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Fire melee and 25 Shield)

MK32 Launcher

MK32 Launcher can easily be considered as one of the best Equalizers to use; second to the Death Machine. This thing has amazing accuracy and inflicts high damage.

Certainly, you cannot expect to kill a Rhino with a single shot but it does make it weak. A must-have at higher hives where you can expect yourself overwhelmed by aliens.

Unlock Level: 23

Cost: $1,500

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Blast shield to save you from the damage)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased blast radius and faster movement)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased damage)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Increased ammo capacity)

Death Machine

The best Equalizer to use in the game, hands down! A Death Machine can easily kill every alien that crosses paths with you. Unlike the Minigun Turret, you do not have to worry about overheating but it does cost you a lot and has little ammo capacity.

The best way to use a Death Machine is to focus fire and not go spraying and hunting. A fully upgraded Death Machine is an alien cutting machine and you should definitely use it against Barrier Hives and Rhino.

Unlock Level: 29

Cost: $2,000

Upgrade #1: 1 Skill Point (Less recoil)

Upgrade #2: 1 Skill Point (Increased movement speed)

Upgrade #3: 2 Skill Points (Increased damage for first bursts)

Upgrade #4: 3 Skill Points (Increased clip size)