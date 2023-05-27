Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall Speed Slayer Guide



In Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall map, killing Breeder is certainly one of the most difficult tasks. The rewards are, however, promising.

Now, if you are on an Achievement Hunt and want to kill the Breeder in less than 5 minutes, this is where the things will start to get real messy. For more help on Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall, read our Intel Locations, Egg-stra XP! and Venom-X Location Guide

‘Speed Slayer’ requires you to kill the Breeder in less than 5 minutes for 20 Gamerscore. I know, many of you may have already tried this and probably failed, in this guide, I will be talking about the strategy that worked for me.

You will, however, need some decent team-players who know how to perform their roles efficiently.

The first thing that each player from your team will need is Venom-X weapon from the middle hive of Area #3. I have talked about getting this powerful piece of mass destruction in my other guide, and you can refer to it to know how to obtain it.

Like I have mentioned in my Venom-X Guide, this gun does not come with a lot of ammo. And since the enemies drop the ammunition randomly, there is no hard-and-fast rule to pile up a good amount of ammo.

Your best bet is to save as much ammo as you can; and this applies to all four players. Another thing all players want to save is MONEY. Yes, this is very important. If you have already made it to the final area, you will know that killing enemies do not yield big bucks. Make sure to save a lot of cash so that you can provide your teammates with ammo, shields, and other skills.

Once you have done that, let the fight commence. As soon as you see the Breeder, your team should start aiming for its head with Venom-X. You will see that the creature will fall to its knees in no time.

When this does happen, 3 of your teammates should switch to your other weapons and start targeting its weak spots. As for the 4th player, he/she should see the spawns for smaller enemies and try to keep them at bay.

Another thing you need to know is NOT to use Venom-X while the Breeder is kneeling. Yes, this is very important. You will need a fully-automatic weapon at this stage. If one of your team-members can get his/her hands on a Death-machine, you will be amazed at the results.

Once the Breeder recovers, run and take cover near the trucks. You should also keep an eye on its eggs and shoot them before the creature gets a chance to hatch.

Other than this, the Breeder will also come to a stage when it becomes invincible to any kind of firepower even from Venom-X, try to save yourself from smaller enemies during this scenario and do not waste your ammo on the Breeder.

The smaller enemies that spawn at random points in the map will begin to get stronger with the passage of time. Before the Breeder will be about to die, three Rhinos will spawn near your location. In this situation, forget about the Breeder and start taking out the Rhinos. Once you deal with them, take out the Breeder.

Hopefully, using this technique, you will end up killing it in less than five minutes. Or it might take one or two rounds.