Call of Duty: Ghosts Devastation Extinction Mayday Intel Locations Guide



There is a total of nine pieces of Intel that can be found in Call of Duty: Ghosts’ Extinction Episode #2; Mayday.

Out of these 9, 4 are termed as Classified Intel because they are acquired from Searchable Items that are scattered in different areas, and their locations are always changing.

The other 5 are referred to as Encrypted Intel and their locations are permanent. The Classified Intel appears as Black Laptops with a Greenish Glow around them.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Devastation Extinction Mayday Intel Locations

After each piece of Intel is collected, the game will automatically save progression, and you will be awarded with $500 as a bonus. Furthermore, each of the Intel items will divulge more details about history of Mayday.

Since the locations of Classified Intel are completely random, I will only be sharing the locations of Encrypted Intel.

Encrypted Intel #1 – Sleeper Agent

Location: In the first area, drill the door upstairs (through the ramp) and shoot the window inside the room. Hop on to the green pipe (don’t fall down) and keep following the pipe to the left to reach the Sleeper Agent.

Encrypted Intel #2 – Encrypted

Location: After taking the stairs to Tesla Schematics, go outside to the balcony and grab the Black Laptop from the end.

Encrypted Intel #3 – Witchcraft

Location: At the very heart of the second area, you will come across a bunch of crates on top of each other. Hop on to these crates by any means and it will be on top of one of them.

Encrypted Intel #4 – Mutiny

Location: After entering the Area #3, you need to get inside the top deck and as soon as you enter this area, it will be behind a large cylindrical structure.

Encrypted Intel #5 – The Guardian

Location: The Guardian will be located in the Final Area where you will start the boss battle. After coming down through the window, head straight to the walkway (you can hop up to) and grab it.

Remember that you need to find all 9 Intel Items for Inquisitive Mind Achievement/Trophy to unlock.

