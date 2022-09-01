Microsoft Confirms Call of Duty for Game Pass

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has now entered its second phase. It will be scrutinized by the EU, the UK, and the United States FTC. And today, Microsoft released a blog post outlining its plans for the most popular Activision Blizzard series, including adding Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo to Game Pass.

According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Game Pass will include the next Call of Duty titles. However, all Call of Duty titles also will be released on PlayStation on the same day.

Microsoft recalled its 2014 acquisition of Mojang as evidence for this argument. The company says Minecraft is still accessible on various systems and gadgets.

We are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere. We will continue enabling people to play with each other across platforms and devices.

Sony Interactive Entertainment previously had the marketing rights to the franchise before the purchase was set in motion. The company recently argued that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing. However, Sony’s claim seems not to be true.

On the other hand, some of Activision Blizzard’s most significant franchises will be added to the Game Pass catalog. “We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games — including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty — available on Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities,” wrote CEO Phil Spencer in the blog.

This is the first time Microsoft has made its goals clear. Initially, it seemed like one of the main reasons it bought Activision Blizzard was to want to bring big franchises to Game Pass. Nonetheless, international watchdogs will need to approve the deal before that can happen.