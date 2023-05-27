Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies Strategy Guide – Zombies Types, Points, Tips and Strategies

You will start off with a lousy weapon and no money in Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombie Mode. You earn money repairing the broken barricades and killing zombies. Use that money to buy perks, weapons and remove debris to open new zones in the map. Zombie Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops does not end, so stop trying. It is an infinite mode. The only difficulty is increased as you go up.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies Strategy

You can play either solo or co-op. Both require a different gameplay approach and strategies. One significant advantage when playing solo comes in your ability to pause the game.

You can pause the game, take your dinner, and resume later. Unlike a co-op, where one of your friends has to leave for dinner, etc. and you are left fighting zombies.

Regular Zombies

They are pretty much the same with different speed and health attributes. These are the guys you encounter the most.

Gas Zombies

These zombies crawl on the ground and start to spawn once you have turned on the power. They explode when they meet Nova Gas hence called Gas Zombies.

Hellhounds

They are specific to Kino Der Toten. They are the dog zombies. Not much of a worry, spray and kill.

Crawlers

Crawlers are created by the dismemberment of full-sized zombies, so when other kinds of zombies are shot at or bombed they turn into crawlers.

The Pentagon Tech

This zombie is in the boss category and comes periodically. Each time he comes back, he becomes even stronger and harder to kill. Try to kill him before he takes away your weapon and you get a Bonfire Sale and a Max Ammo.

The Point System

Zombies

Hit Zombie: 10 Points

Lethal Hit: 50-60 Points

Headshot: 100 Points

Melee Zombie: 10 Points

Lethal Melee: 130 Points

Hellhound Hit: 10 Points

Kill Hellhound: 60-100 Points

Repairs

Per Barricade: 10 Points

Full Repair: 60 Points

Round Caps

Round 1: 40 Points

Round 2: 90 Points

Round 3: 140 Points

Round 4: 140 Points

Weapons, Perks and Power-Ups

You can read our guide to Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies Weapons, Perks, and Power-ups. All the basics to weapons and perks when and where they are effective. How to make the best use of these.

When to use your power-ups and how to get these. Everything you ever wanted to know about these.

Basic Strategy

Avoid Contact

Do not try to run past zombies when they are chasing you unless you have Jugger-nog. You would multiple hits if came in contact, and can easily be downed. Do not get yourself surrounded by zombies; keep a safe distance.

Repair and Repair Consistently

Do not leave any barricade open and repair as soon as one is broken. You never know, when you get busy fighting a horde just to be hit from behind by a zombie entering from the broken barricade.

You can repair even when you fighting zombies, you just need to have the interact button pressed.

Leave Two Zombies in the End

Things are different in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Now, instead of leaving one zombie at the very end of the level. Leave two zombies to repair all the broken barricades and buy weapons.

If you leave one zombie, it would become too fast and you may have to kill them. Alternatively, you can opt to make it crawler but even then, it would be fast enough to harm you.

Let Zombies Go Past Barricades If You Want Power-Ups

Zombies drop power-ups but not, unless they are allowed to go past the barricades. Therefore, whenever you feel the need for random power-up, let few pass the barricade and kill them to get power-ups.

Weapons of Choice

Find any weapon you like off a wall, make sure you have any good enough that you buy off a wall when needed. Wall Weapons are the only guns always available to you.

Therefore, you need something off the wall that you are comfortable with. If you want to know which one you prefer the most… experiment!

Max Ammo and Insta Kill

First off, before you pick up max ammo… reload. When you have instakill, do not waste ammo of your primary weapon. Use your secondary weapon.

Communicate and Listen to the Sound

If you playing with your team, communicate and get your coordination going. Do not make a lot of noise on team chat though or you can miss the zombie sneaking behind you.

Leave an Exit

Always have a teleporter exit waiting for you when needed. That would really help you when overwhelmed with zombies.

Plan Your Strategy and Change Accordingly

Do not stick to one strategy, plan and change it a bit. Keep the Game AI confused, if you can.

Running is Good

Always be on the run, do not stay at one spot far too long to be cornered.