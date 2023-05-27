Call of Duty: Black Ops Tweaks Guide

You can tweak Call of Duty: Black Ops, if its running poorly on your PC, but the extent to which you can tweak is minimal. Still, you can improve the performance and make the gameplay smoother by tweaking the graphics, and performance variables of the game.

Refer to the Tweak Guide below to improve Call of Duty: Black Ops Graphics, and Performance on your PC. Back Up your Call of Duty: Black Ops config first. It is located here:

XP Users

C:\Program Files\Steam\SteamApps\common\call of duty black ops\players\config_mp.cfg

Windows 7 Users

C:\Program Files\Steam\SteamApps\common\call of duty black ops\players\config_mp.cfg

Replace these tweaks in your config file to improve graphics and performance. The change would rather be minimal as most of the stuff has been locked down by Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Tweak Guide

seta cg_drawBreathHint “0” -No longer will show breath hint

seta cg_drawMantleHint “0” -No longer will tell you to jump over things

The red circle that tells you the location from where you are being hit, will act more like an arrow pointing towards the location where fire is coming from.

seta cg_hudDamageIconHeight "150" seta cg_hudDamageIconInScope "0" seta cg_hudDamageIconOffset "10" seta cg_hudDamageIconTime "5000" seta cg_hudDamageIconWidth "50"

seta cg_hudGrenadeIconEnabledFlash “1” -Shows nearby by flashes/or stuns with an arrow

seta cg_youInKillCamSize “2” – when you are in the killcam, there is a circle above your head. Just makes it smaller.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Performance Tweaks

You can put these commands directly in console and restart map, or you can find these commands in your config, and replace the existing with these. Replace seta with “/” if you are to put directly in console while in-game.

seta cl_maxpackets “100” – improves latency

seta cl_maxPing “120” – max ping when searching for a server

seta r_multithreaded_device “1” -enable mutlicore processing

seta cg_adsZoomToggleStyle "0" seta cg_brass "0" seta cg_connectionIconSize "2" seta cg_cursorHints "3" seta cg_drawFPS "On" seta cg_flareVisionSetFadeDuration "0" seta cg_fov_default "80" seta cg_hintFadeTime "0" seta cg_motionblur_duration "0" seta cg_motionblur_fadeout "0" seta cg_overheadNamesFont "1" seta cg_viewZSmoothingMax "0" seta cg_viewZSmoothingMin "0" seta cg_viewZSmoothingTime "0" seta cl_pitchspeed "0" seta cl_yawspeed "0" seta cl_mouseAccel "0" seta com_first_time_pc "0" seta com_maxfps "125" seta compassFriendlyHeight "9" seta compassFriendlyWidth "9" seta m_filter "0" seta m_forward "0.03" seta m_pitch "0.03" seta m_side "0.03" seta m_yaw "0.03" seta r_aaAlpha "off" seta r_aaSamples "1" seta r_blur_allowed "0" seta r_distortion "0" seta r_dof_enable "0" seta r_fastSkin "1" seta r_gfxopt_water_simulation "0" seta r_glow_allowed "0" seta r_motionblur_maxblur "0" seta r_motionblur_numberOfSamples "0" seta r_multiGpu "0" seta r_specular "0" seta r_texFilterAnisoMin "1" seta r_texFilterMipMode "Force Bilinear" seta r_vsync "0" seta r_waterSheetingFX_allowed "0" seta rate "25000" seta sm_enable "0" seta snaps "30" seta snd_losOcclusion "0" seta sv_maxRate "25000" seta waypointIconHeight "15" seta waypointIconWidth "15" seta ui_allowFov "1"

Above tweaks will improve your framerates, and overall performance to some extent.

You can also give these commands a try:

seta r_picmip "3" seta r_picmip_bump "3" seta r_picmip_manual "1" seta r_picmip_spec "3" seta r_picmip_water "1"

“picmip” sets texture sizes. For maximum “texture detail”, set to “0” but that will impact performance. Texture Quality (0=Extra to 3=Low). Needs r_applypicmip to refresh screen if done within game and not in the config.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Console Commands

Draw your FPS on screen

/cg_drawfps 1

Draw your Lagometer on screen

/cg_drawlagometer 1

Max FPS command

/com_maxfps 0

Mouse Acceleration

/cl_mouseaccel “0” (MOUSE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Graphics Tweak

You can put these commands directly in console and restart map, or you can find these commands in your config, and replace the existing with these. Improving performance mostly at the expense of pretty graphics.

/r_rendererPreference "Shader model 2.0" (FPS) /r_vsync "0" (FPS) /r_smc_enable "0" (FPS) /r_rendererPreference "0" (FPS) /r_skincache "1" (FPS) /cg_blood "0" (FPS) /com_hunkmegs "512" (FPS) /r_drawsun "0" (FPS) /r_drawdecals "0" (FPS)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Tweak Notes

Field of View Tweak

You can read our Call of Duty: Black Ops Field of View Tweak. Patched for singleplayer though.

Max FPS Tweak

This command limits your maximum FPS (com_maxfps “125”). You can use to minimize the lag impact. If your frame rates are dropping violently, you can set them to a point where the drop rate is reduced so that you can have smoother gameplay.

Snaps

This is possibly the most important setting for getting a good connection. Snaps setting determines how many updates you receive from the server. 30 is optimal setting, so keep it.

Max Packets

This setting puts a limit on the maximum amount of packets that can be sent to the server via the client. Set them low for slow speed connection, ping will be less at cost of low hit registration. Optimal setting is 100, but you can reduce it if you are facing connection problems.

SM Enable

Turns off unique Shadows ingame, it boosts FPS more than most commands.

r_multiGpu

This should only be enabled if you have multiple graphics cards or a graphics card with multiple GPUs. If you don’t have multiple GPUs, don’t know what this means, or are having issues with your MultiGPU solution, set this to “0”.

r_multithreaded_device

This setting should be enabled for everyone as per the minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops. You can try to zero, it may help lag in some cases.

r_vsync

VSync prevents screen tearing. If you don’t know what that is, just set it to “0” because you probably don’t care anyway. Performance issues may arise if you are on low end machine.

r_blur_allowed

This setting enables Blur shader effects. If you have a strong shader card, this setting may be negligible. Otherwise, just go ahead and set this to “0”.

r_distortion

This setting enables Distortion shader effects. If you have a strong shader card, this setting may be negligible. Otherwise, just go ahead and set this to “0”.

r_dof_enable

This setting enables Depth of Field shader effects. If you have a strong shader card, this setting may be negligible. Otherwise, just go ahead and set this to “0”.

r_glow_allowed

This setting enables Glow shader effects. Normally, this should have a negligible performance impact. You may get a performance boast for setting this to zero, or it may have negligible impact, depends on the system you are on.

rate

Rate is the rate at which the client sends packets to the server. If you set this too low, below 10000 or so, you run the risk of sending insufficient data to the server and lagging out. Optimal setting for this is to set it to 25,000.

cl_maxpackets

This setting controls how many packets the client will hold to ensure packet transmission. If you set this setting to low, below 20 or so, then you run the risk of being disconnected prematurely. If you set this setting too high, above 150 or so, then you run the risk of continually resending redundant data and lowering your ping (or worse, getting choked). This setting is very hard to tune because it depends on so many factors beyond your own connection. Most people have found setting this to 100 is a good compromise for most servers.

Warning. The above changes will only improve the game performance to some extent. If you see a reduction in frame rate or instability, just switch back to your previous config.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Performance Issues

GPU/CPU Dual Cores Performance Issues – Tweak

This is just observation that the dual cores are over-tasked by BlackOps and somehow by cranking the AntiAliasing to 4, Textures to Extra Detail, Anisotropic Filtering to 4, Texture Filtering to Trilinear the Graphics processor (GPU) takes the burden off the CPU. We also previously mentioned this in Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Troubleshooting Guide.

Dynamic Foliage Tweak

Although the latest patches by Treyarch have seemed to stabilize the game but if you are among those still with performance or lag issues while playing online.

Warning. Try this at your own risk.

You can set “seta r_gfxopt_dynamic_foliage “0” to boast performance and reduce the lag. It basically causes the non static objects in the map disappear, they become visible only when you are close to them. It may be taken as a cheat, and its unknown whether you will be VAC banned on using it.

If you can anything else that improves game performance or reduce online lag/stuttering or any that falls in game tweaking, suggest and we will add it up.