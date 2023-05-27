Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Weapons Guide – Best Guns, Unlock Requirements, Weapon Tips

There are tons of weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and all of them are unique in their nature. They are divided into various different categories depending on their strengths and weaknesses. Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Weapons Guide will outline all of the weapons in great detail. We will guide you through all of the weapons in the game and tell you which weapons are overpowered than their other peers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Weapons

There are a total of 26 different weapons in the game. Many of them are good for different reasons. There are also some secondary weapons which are great for those tight situations when you are unable to reload. Let’s go ahead and take a look at each of the weapons individually followed by which weapons are the best in their class.

Let us start with Assault Rifles are all-purpose weapons which can be used in both close range and long range. Newer players would really enjoy this weapon.

ICR-7

ICR-7 is your first AR which has been unlocked in the game by default. The rifle is completely automatic and at the same time very easy to control. If you are a new player, then this is a good starting point.

However, the rifle does not do a lot of damage so experienced players should stay away from this weapon, as there are better alternatives which can deal much more damage.

KN-57

The KN is a rifle that has very good damage. However, it also has a very short range which means that it is best reserved for close quarter combat maps.

You will probably need high mobility perks to go along with this as it will be impossible for you to be effective against good players at medium and long ranges. The weapon is unlocked at Level 10.

Rampart-17

This weapon unlocks for you at Level 22. The gun is sort of like the SCAR-L. There is a lot of damage but also a lot of recoil. At the same time, the fire rate of the gun is slow.

Although you can use this weapon for long-range combat, there are much better alternatives and chances are that players will avoid using this weapon unless there are attachments which offset its obvious deficiencies.

VAPR-XKG

This gun is a perfect hybrid between an Assault Rifle and an SMG. You get a lot of mobility when you have this weapon along with very low recoil and a fast rate of fire. This weapon is very effective at both close and medium range.

This might very well be a weapon that is great for intermediate players due to its versatile nature and the fact that it allows you to make mistakes and still get the kill.

Maddox RFP

This AR fires at a very high fire rate. At the same time, it also has very high recoil. This rifle is probably for more experienced players as they will be able to control the recoil to deal damage at a very high rate.

Make sure you do not use the Echo Fire Operator Mod as it will make the recoil much harder to control. This weapon unlocks for use at Level 40.

Now coming to SMGs, these weapons are known for their close-quarter combat. They have low recoil and a very high rate of fire. These guns are probably best for use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 because of the fact that the game is very fast paced and the maps are quite small.

MX9

This might be the default weapon for this class, but do not let it distract you from the fact that this is still one of the best weapons in the game.

The gun has a decent amount of damage and a very high rate of fire. Although the gun has more recoil than the other SMGs, the fact is that you will be better off using this weapon in almost every situation.

GKS

The weapon unlocks at level 13. The gun is very accurate and has a very good rate of fire, but the fact that it has pitifully low damage means that this weapon will probably not be used by a lot of players. The alternatives are simply much better.

Spitfire

The main claim to fame of this weapon is the fact that it has the fastest firing rate of all of the guns in the game. This means that this weapon can be very effective when used at close range, but not for many other purposes.

Personally, I would still choose the MX9 over this due to the extremely versatile nature of that weapon. It is unlocked at level 25

Cordite

The gun has a large magazine and great iron sights. The gun can be likened to the P90 which has always been a powerhouse in the Call of Duty franchise. This gun can be unlocked once you are at level 31.

SAUG-9MM

This gun is known for its extremely good mobility. The fact that you can move so fast is bolstered by its amazing accuracy.

This gun is great for players who love to spray and pray, so if you are one of those who the Call of Duty community hates more than ever, use this gun. The level required for unlocking it is 40.

Tactical Rifles are a hybrid between the Sniper Rifles and the Assault Rifles. They require you to be very accurate when aiming, but good players can use these rifles to absolutely demolish almost every other class in the game.

Auger DMR

The Auger unlocks once you get to level 6. This gun has such a frustratingly low rate of fire that chances of it being used regularly are very slim. The other 2 rifles available to you are much better in almost every way, and you should probably avoid trying to master this weapon.

ABR 223

This gun is quite difficult to use because it fires in 3 round bursts. However, mastering it has its own advantages since you can use it quite effectively at medium range. It has a lot of damage which is a massive plus point in its favor. You unlock this weapon at level 19.

Swordfish

This weapon is another that only fires in bursts. It is quite reminiscent of the M16 that is found in shooter games all over the world. However, it has a lot of disadvantages such as the fact that its rate of fire is low and there is no damage to compensate for it.

The gun is unlocked for you to use once you get to level 34, but we suggest not using it.

LMGs in the game have a lot of damage. To compensate for it and make sure they are balanced, they also have massive recoil. The best use for this gun is to cover your teammates and suppress enemies since controlling its recoil will be a hassle no matter what the range is.

Titan

This weapon is unlocked for you by default. It has a good sustained damage and has a 75 round damage. It is also fairly more mobile than the other guns in the game and can be used when moving around. This is probably the best LMG for you to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Hades

It has less damage than the Titan, but an increase in the rate of fire means that it does more damage to enemies.

It still has an insanely high recoil which means that this gun is extremely difficult to use if you are moving around. It can be used situationally but will not suffice for most situations.

VKM-750

This gun is the LMG in its truest sense. What that means is that it has the highest damage of any of the other weapons in this class. However, you need to be still when using it since it also has by far the lowest mobility of any weapon in the game.

Use this weapon with caution as it can easily backfire on you, especially in maps that are as small as they are in Black Ops 4.

You know what Sniper Rifles are, you have probably already been 360 no-scoped by some 11 years old and understandably are in a massive rage. The best way to beat them though is at their own game and that is why you should take notes at which sniper rifle you should be using.

Paladin HB50

A sniper rifle in its purest sense. It has a bolt action mechanism, and does 1 hit kills at everything except the arms and the legs. Perfect for people who know how to use the gun and aim well. This gun is already unlocked for you by default.

Outlaw

This is quite similar to the Paladin. It is bolt action and has 1 shot 1 kill to both the head and the chest.

The one advantage that it has over the Paladin is the fact that you can reload this gun much more quickly. This means that you can use it at close range if you are good enough with the weapon.

SDM

You need 2 shots to kill enemies even when firing at the chest. This gun is semi-automatic which makes up for that, allowing it to be used at the close range much more effectively than its counterparts.

Koshka

This gun is unlocked when you are at level 16. It has less damage than the Paladin, but it is much faster when you are reloading and when you are aiming down your sights.

You know what that means, QUICK SCOPING TIME. This gun is great for aggressive snipers who also want to deal devastating damage and still pull off 1 hit kills.

Finally, coming to Secondary Weapons, these weapons vary in their nature and can be used at different times.

Combat Knife

Mainly used for humiliation rather than effective combat, this weapon should be familiar to everyone who has played the franchise before this game. It devastates enemies with a single slash, but you need to be right in their face (or their back) before you can use it.

Strife

This is a decent pistol which can be used when you run out of bullets or to finish off enemies who are at extremely low health. The gun is unlocked for you by default.

RK 7 Garrison

This pistol fires in 3 round bursts. It is great for close quarter combat but not much else. It can still be an effective sidearm for SMGs since you will be able to get right up close and take out enemies who did not die from your main weapon.

Mozu

This revolver does a ton of damage but it also has a very slow rate of fire. Use it if you are confident in your aim, but not really useful for new players. This gun has a very long range and unlocks for your use once you get to level 25.

SG 12

This gun is great for players who love close quarter combat. It will also get you one shot kills once you are at close range. You will need to wait a fairly long time as it unlocks once you get to level 34.

Hellion Salvo

This is a rocket launcher which can be used to take out players as well as scorestreaks. It has a very high splash damage and can be used from the high ground to players down below who are not expecting anything else. It is also unlocked for you by default.

Now that you are aware of all of the weapons that are available for your use in the game, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best weapon that you can use for each of the classes that are a part of the game.

Best Assault Rifle – KN-57

The KN is the best AR you can use in the game. The recoil is not so high that it becomes difficult for you to control the gun but it still has a lot of damage. You can pair this gun up with a stock, grip and a scope for best results.

The gun can be used both by beginners as well as experienced players. The rifle will work both in standard Multi Player as well as Blackout. It is also not that difficult to find in Blackout, meaning that learning this weapon is a good investment.

Best Sub Machine Gun – MX9

As we stated before, this gun is by far the best SMG that you can use. It has a very decent rate of fire as well as being very stable in terms of its recoil. However, it still is only a viable weapon at close range.

It might very well be the best weapon in the game due to the nature of the maps, but tread carefully and make sure you position yourself accurately when using it.

Make sure that you do not use it towards the end of the Blackout games as your opponents will have heavy armour.

Best Tactical Rifle – Auger DMR

Auger DMR is a semi-automatic rifle which has a massively long range. Not only that, it is also very accurate and works well with the sniper scopes.

The fact that it is so well rounded for both medium and long ranged combat means that this gun is perfect for Blackout. Of course, finding it is extremely difficult so you definitely need to learn other weapons for Blackout.

For standard MP games though, this gun works really well and can be used by snipers to dominate opposition.

Best Light Machine Gun – Titan

Titan is a good LMG, and the only one that is currently available in the Blackout mode. It takes forever to reload and has almost zero mobility relative to other weapons in the game.

However, it has a lot of bullets and is best for suppressing enemies in the game. Since that is the primary purpose of LMGs, Titan should suffice for almost everyone who wants to use traditional LMGs.

Best Sniper Rifle – Paladin HB50

Paladin is available to you for use right from the get go, and is as good of a sniper as you can get. However, remember that you need a lot of skill in order to be able to effectively operate this weapon.

The main advantage of this weapon is the fact that it almost guarantees you a one-hit kill if you manage to hit anywhere except the limbs. The rate of fire is excruciatingly slow, but patience is a virtue that this weapon rewards.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Weapons Guide for now. Let us know if you have something to add using the comments section below. Remember to check back at a later date for more information.