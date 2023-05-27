Advanced Warfare Exoskeleton Guide – Exo Suits, Exo Abilities, Movement, Launcher

Since the announcement of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Sledgehammer Games have emphasized on the significance of Exoskeleton; and even called it the game-changing mechanic.

The Exoskeleton mechanics are integrated in such a way that it feels both natural and fun to use. True enough! The Exoskeleton has completely changed the way Call of Duty is played.

For more help on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, read our Quick Leveling Tips and How to Unlock Zombies.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Exoskeleton

Gone are the days when players with a better understanding of spawns and accuracy used to thrive. Utilizing the Exoskeleton to your advantage and understanding the new movement mechanics are equally important.

A player with a bad accuracy, but a better understanding of Exoskeleton and when to use it to his/her advantage will certainly be a more successful player.

In this guide, I’m going to talk about everything that you need to know about Exoskeletons.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Understanding Exo-Movements and Mini-Map

Most new players are not aware of this, but using Exo-Movements like Boost Jump, Dodge, and Dash marks them on enemy radar. This appearance on the Mini-Map is short-lived, but decent players can easily take advantage of this.

The Blast Suppressor Perk conceals players from enemy radar, even if they use Exo-Movements.

Also note that since Exoskeleton allows players to move through the maps at a lightning-fast pace, a momentary blip on the Mini-Map isn’t much use unless your opponents have really great reaction time.

Exo Movements

Boost Jump

This is the most basic Exo-Movement of all and the key to mastering all other movements. This is executed by double-tapping the Jump Button and allows players to gain additional height and distance.

Boost Jump can be used to reach get behind cover, come out of cover, avoid gunfights, and complete objectives. In addition to this, it is also a key to mastering Boost Slam and Boost Dash. This ability does not have a cooldown time.

This Exo-Move is available in both Single-Player and Multi-Player modes.

Boost Dodge

This is another useful Exo-Movement that can be executed by sprinting in the left, right, or backward direction. This is an ideal movement option for evading a close-quarter attack, avoiding grenades, or quickly get on an objective.

Make sure to use it extensively as it is one of the most key movement options in the game. This ability has a small internal cooldown time.

Like Boost Jump, this is also available in both Single-Player and Multi-Player modes. Also, note that this cannot be executed while sprinting in the forward direction.

Boost Dash

This is similar to Boost Dodge, but you need to be in mid-air to perform it. While in mid-air, sprint in any direction using the left analog stick to Boost Dash in that direction.

Like Boost Dodge, this is a useful movement option to avoid enemy gunfires and to disturb their aim. This Exo Move has a small internal cooldown time and is available in both Single-Player and Multi-Player modes.

Boost Slam

Boost Slam can be considered an Aerial Melee Attack. To perform this move, Boost Jump into the air and press the Crouch Button to quickly ascend to the ground.

Directly landing on top of an enemy player will instantly kill that player. You can combine it with the Overcharge Perk to create a shock wave near your landing place to damage all nearby enemies.

Boost Slam is also useful to quickly land on the ground and disturb enemies’ aim and reach objectives faster. This Exo-Movement does not have an internal cooldown time and is available both in Single-Player and Multi-Player modes.

Boost Slide

Drop-shots are still a thing in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, but they are mostly replaced by Boost Slide. This Exo-Movement is executed by sprinting followed by pressing and holding Crouch Button.

Boost Slide is useful to disturb your enemies’ aim and to reach an objective or cover faster.

You can also pair it up with Gung-Ho Perk to get the ability to shoot while Boost Sliding. Beware of sliding opponents running around with Tac-19 and Gung-Ho in close quarters.

Boost Slide does not have an internal cooldown time and is available both in Single-Player and Multi-Player modes.

Exo Abilities

Exo Abilities grant players with a plethora of useful abilities which when used at the right time can prove extremely devastating. All Exo-Abilities require a battery that cannot be recharged and is only available once per life.

There are Perks like Overcharge and Fast Hands which allows players to get enhanced Battery Life and activate Exo-Abilities quicker. In addition to this, you will notice if a player is using Exo-Abilities, even from a distance.

Exo Shield

This can be considered as your built-in Riot Shield which will absorb damage from enemies’ bullets. The best thing about this Exo-Ability is that it can be used while in mid-air. Exo Shield absorbs 100% damage but requires crouching to protect the feet.

Fast Hands Perks allows players to deploy the Exo Shield quicker and is ideal to capture a point or to complete an objective. This ability is available in both Single-Player and Multi-Player modes.

Exo Overclock

Exo Overclock allows players to have increased movement speed for a limited duration of time. This is useful for builds revolving around speed or completing objectives.

You need to use this ability to reach objectives faster or to avoid gunfights.

Exo Mute-Deive

This is one of the most powerful Exo-Abilities in the game, provided that it is used in the correct way. This ability not only silences your footsteps but amplifies the sounds of your enemies.

It’s quite helpful in game modes like Capture the Flag, Search and Destroy, and Search and Rescue where you need to attack/defend a particular objective.

One important thing to note here is that this ability only suppresses your footsteps sounds and not your visibility on the Mini-Map.

Exo Stim

With Exo Stim, you will receive a short boost of HP which is extremely useful in a game like Call of Duty. In a game in which it takes 3-4 bullets to kill a target, a short boost of HP can make a lot of difference between winning/losing a gunfight.

I find it particularly useful in game modes like Hardpoint and Domination where you need to get inside the action to score an objective. Like with other abilities, you do not necessarily have to drain all battery at once and use it in small boosts.

Exo Cloak

This has been the most controversial Exo Abilities to be featured in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare ever since its reveal. As its name suggests, this ability cloaks players with an optical camouflage.

Despite this, this is not all an overpowered ability as most players can still make out the transparent outline, even from a distance.

Another thing to note is that firing weapons automatically disable the cloak. Therefore, the best way to use this Exo Ability is to get to a good position and use a good one-shot weapon like Tac-19, Bulldog, or a sniper rifle.

Exo Hover

This can be one of the most useful or worst Exo-Abilities in the game, depending upon its use. This ability allows players to hover in mid-air for a limited period of time.

While some may argue that it allows one to get a clear line of sight to defend an objective, some may say that it suspends players out in the open without any cover.

So it all comes down to players who use this ability. Use it to confuse and surprise your enemies calculating your landing position by staying in the mid-air.

Exo Ping

This ability works like a Threat Grenade, but only if your enemies use Exo Movements or fire their weapons. Use this ability before entering an enemy-infested area and hopefully, someone will use Exo Movement or weapons for you to see.

Exo Trophy System

This Exo-Ability works exactly like the Trophy System from previous Call of Duty titles. It allows players to destroy up to 2 incoming projectiles (not gunshots).

I wouldn’t recommend using this if you’re not playing game modes like Hardpoint or Domination where you are bombarded with Frags and other grenades.

Exo Launcher

Since the announcement of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Sledgehammer Games have emphasized on the significance of Exoskeleton; and even called it the game-changing mechanic. The Exoskeleton mechanics are integrated in such a way that it feels both natural and fun to use.

In addition to this, Exo Launcher allows players to manually detonate a grenade in mid-air to target players using Exo Hover or Exo Movements.

You can normally take up two grenades, but with Bombardier Wildcard, you can replace your Exo Ability with another grenade which must be different from your two grenades. This means that you cannot equip three same grenades.

Upgrading Exoskeleton

Throughout the Single-Player Campaign, there are four Challenges that you can complete:

Kills

Grenade Kills

Head-shots

Intel Collected

Each time you complete a challenge, you get awarded an Upgrade Point to upgrade your Exoskeleton in Single-Player Campaign. There are 11 upgrades for Mitchell which require 33 Upgrade Points.

Some of these upgrades require certain Prerequisites and are divided into two categories. Here is a quick rundown of all upgrades in Single-Player Mode:

Resistance

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Reduce explosion damage by 25%

Level #2: Reduce explosion damage by 50%

Detection

Prerequisite: Resistance

Level #1: Activate grenade detection

Level #2: Increase threat detection duration

Armor

Prerequisite: Resistance

Level #1: Increase health by 10%

Level #2: Increase health by 25%

Lethal Variable Grenade

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Increase Lethal Variable Grenade capacity by 1

Level #2: Increase Lethal Variable Grenade capacity by 2

Tactical Variable Grenade

Prerequisite: Lethal Variable Grenade

Level #1: Increase Tactical Variable Grenade capacity by 1

Level #2: Increase Tactical Variable Grenade capacity by 2

Sprint

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Increase sprint time by 50%

Level #2: Increase sprint time by 100%

Recoil

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Reduce weapon kick by 10%

Level #2: Reduce weapon kick by 20%

Flinch

Prerequisite: Recoil

Level #1: Reduce flinch when shot by 40%

Level #2: Reduce flinch when shot by 80%

Reload

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Increase reload speed by 25%

Level #2: Increase reload speed by 50%

Quick Aim

Prerequisite: Reload

Level #1: Increase aiming speed by 25%

Level #2: Increase aiming speed by 50%

Battery

Prerequisite: None

Level #1: Increase Exo ability uses by 1

Level #2: Increase Exo ability uses by 2

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!