Call Of Duty 2023 Has Reportedly Been Delayed Due To Poor Vanguard Reception

There is a lot riding on the upcoming Modern Warfare and Warzone sequels because there will apparently be no new Call of Duty game in 2023.

According to a report by Bloomberg earlier today, a new Call of Duty game from developer Treyarch, which was supposed to release in 2023, has now been delayed by publisher Activision to 2024.

The report suggests that the decision to delay the game was taken after the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard installment “failed to meet expectations” and has nothing to do with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard.

It has also been claimed that Treyarch will be skipping the previous generation in favor of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The new Call of Duty game of 2024 will hence not only be the first current-generation-only installment in the franchise but will also mark the first time the franchise has taken a break from its annual releases in well over a decade.

Activision has however followed up by shutting down the report that the 2023 Call of Duty game has been pushed into 2024.

“We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond,” reads a statement sent to IGN. “Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

Infinity Ward is currently working on a sequel to its 2019 Modern Warfare reboot as well as a standalone Warzone 2 game, both of which are inbound later in the year. The Treyarch-led game being potentially delayed will have no impact on either of the two Call of Duty games coming later in 2022.

Last month, Activision was reported to be strongly weighing the pros and cons of ditching the annual Call of Duty releases once the Microsoft-led acquisition concludes. The notion being to give developers more time to ensure polished releases, and give players a break from having to jump ship every single year.