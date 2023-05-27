Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power-Ups Guide

You earn Power Ups from zombies and supply drops. Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power-Ups are incredibly powerful that can turn the tide in a battle. Blitz Power Ups dropped by zombies only remain effective for 25 seconds and disappear after 10 seconds if not picked up.

Once picked up, everyone in your squad will get the effects of the Power-Up. In this Final Reich Power-Ups Guide, I have detailed the effects of all available Power-Ups in The Final Reich map.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Blitz Power Ups

Universal Power-Ups

Elektromagnet

This Power-Up doubles up the number of Jolts earned for 30 seconds. I do not recommend using this Power-Up at the start of a round. Try to find a safe place before using this Power-Up.

Totengriff

This Power-Up basically allows you to score a one-shot kill. If you wish to mow down enemies quickly, this is the perfect Power-Up to use.

Taschen Voll

This Power-Up basically allows you to gain maximum ammo capacity for guns, grenades, and other special weapons. It is advised that you wait till your weapons are completely empty before using the Power-Up.

Überladen

Whit this Power-Up, you and your teammates receive 100% Special Ability meter.

Vernichten

This is like M.O.A.B. from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as it instantly kills available zombies on the map. You should try and wait until there are many zombies on the map before using the Power-Up.

Inventory

Refund Coupon

With this Inventory Power-Up, you gain 25% refund after a purchase from a Weapons Locker.

Blitz Machine Coupon

With this Inventory Power-Up, you gain 25% refund after a purchase of a Blitz.

Flamethrower

This provides you with a Flamethrower that you can use for 30 seconds.

Bazooka

This provides you with a Bazooka for 30 seconds with infinite ammo and incredible damage.

Weapon Guarantee

This allows the Mystery Box to throw a matching weapon.

This is all we have in our Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Blitz Power-Ups Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!