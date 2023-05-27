Our Call of Duty: WW2 headquarters jumping puzzle guide is going to help you complete this section of the game. Call of Duty: WW2 features a Destiny like social hub which offers players different activities. There are also many easter eggs around the area and you can also solve the jumping puzzle.

Call of Duty: WW2 Headquarters Jumping Puzzle

Completing this jumping puzzle in COD WW2 headquarters will allow you to get to the top of the main building. The puzzle is available at the Theater, enter and head to the back room. Locate the wall you can climb on and catch the ledge to complete the first step of the puzzle.

Position yourself and jump to catch another ledge. Once you reach the top, position yourself to the right near the stone post.

You need to jump across the crumbled area where you should be overlooking the quartermaster. Locate the small pipe coming out of the main building. Jump and try to catch it and use the small ledge on the right.

Jump to reach the top of the building from there and Major Howard should be right beneath you. Head left while staying close to the right wall and reach another crumbled section.

Head into the dark area to find an Easter Egg, “Kilroy Was Here.” There is also a Gridiron Ball nearby. Head back to the top of the building where you can leap off the building to earn the Fall Guy reward. Here you can also find the Sledgehammer Easter Egg.

This was our Call of Duty: WW2 Headquarters Jumping Puzzle Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.