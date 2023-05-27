Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tips and Strategy – How to Survive and Do Better

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is this year’s installment in the long-running shooter franchise from Activision. Infinity Ward, the creator of Modern Warfare series, is behind Infinite Warfare.

For the first time ever, the series is heading into space which means we could only be a couple of installments away from going full-on Star Wars. There are many new features and changes introduced such as the addition of the Jackal, new gadgets, more customizations for Multiplayer, and much more.

The campaign gives you decent 8-10 hours of action and multiplayer combined with Zombies in Spaceland adds to the value of Infinite Warfare.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tips

All three modes are challenging so you can not run and gun everything in sight. Below are a few tips that will help you do better in Infinite Warfare Campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies in Spaceland.

Infinite Warfare multiplayer, at its core, is pretty much like any other shooter. During your playtime, noise and awareness will really matter. What you need to do is keep one eye on the mini-map that can show you enemy positions as they open fire from their position.

This is very useful and can save you from heading right into an enemy’s camp site or can help you flank. While attacking an enemy, you need to pay attention to the hit markers as they let you know if it’s a hit or a miss. If you are using a weapon with significant recoil, you will most probably miss plenty of shots so in such case, use small targeted bursts of rounds rather than wild shooting.

Moreover, no matter how much Infinity Ward tries to convince you that Call of Duty is boots on the ground warfare, it is not! Players will be flying across the maps using jetpacks and wall running. And that is what you need to do as well. Keep changing your position using jetpacks and wall-running. Staying on the ground and in one position will get you killed.

Changing your position does not mean that you be blind and run headfirst into a group of enemies.Like I mentioned above, noise plays a big role so use headphones if you own a pair. Same goes for the enemy as it can hear you sprinting so be careful while going around corners (shotguns are really useful in tight corners).

Infinite Warfare’s slide system makes it really useful for those wielding Shotguns and SMGs. If you master the art, you and your reflexes adjust to the fast-paced action (veterans won’t have any issues), you can avoid enemy fire and slide right underneath for a Matrix moment.

Whether it is campaign, multiplayer or zombies in spaceland, you need to make sure your weapon has enough ammo. Reloading animation should never be triggered in open spaces so hide behind cover or wall-run while reloading.

Lastly, complete Scenes in Zombies in Spaceland and avoid facing zombies without a fully loaded weapon. Reload, buy new weapons, and watch your back!

