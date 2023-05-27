Call of Duty: Ghosts Awakening Intel Locations Guide

In Episode #3 of Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction ‘Awakening,’ there are a total of 6 pieces of Intel to be found.
Out of these 6 pieces of Intel, 3 are randomly found inside pickup boxes while the other 3 have specific locations. In this guide, I will only discuss the locations of pieces of Intel which have fixed locations.
However, note that you will need to find all six to score the Spelunker Achievement/Trophy.
Intel #1
Location: Area #1
Just as this area begins, you will have to climb a few rocks on your left followed by jumping across the gap. The Intel will be inside a cavern on your left.
Intel #2
Location: Area #2
This Intel will be located at the immediate top-left cavern (with reference to the entrance). Check out the video for more precise location.
Intel #3
Location: Final Room
Just as you enter the final area, go right and climb up a ledge with all sorts of symbols followed by climbing up the central ledge containing the Intel.
Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!