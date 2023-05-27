Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – How to Earn Scorestreaks Faster



Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare ditched the good old ‘killstreak’ system from Modern Warfare series and replaced it with a more objective-focused ‘pointstreak’ or ‘scorestreak’ system.

How to Earn Scorestreaks Faster

In ‘scorestreak/pointstreak’ system, one doesn’t need chain a certain number of kills to call forth a powerful streak. Instead, it relies on playing the objective and team-play rather than being a selfish slayer working on a high K/D ratio.

Sure, being the selfish slayer will also net streaks, but the process is significantly faster if one focuses on team-play and playing the objective.

Now that we know all about scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, let’s take a look at how one can earn these Scorestreaks fast without putting in any extra effort:

For the first time in the history of Call of Duty, one can customize one’s scorestreaks and gain additional bonuses by spending in more points.

For instance, if an non-customized UAV costs 300 points and lasts for 30 seconds, one can customize it to last for 45 seconds and also show enemies’ direction for an extra 200 points (total cost being 500 points).

Playing the Modes you’re Comfortable With

In Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, there are more objective-focused game modes than any Call of Duty title to this date.

Game modes like Uplink, Momentum, Capture the Flag, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Search and Rescue, Kill Confirmed, and Domination not only grants additional XP for leveling up faster, but if one were to play them the way they were meant to be played, one will earn far more scorestreaks than a player ignoring the objective.

However, if you’re not comfortable with certain game modes, there is no need to force yourself into it. For instance, some people are not comfortable playing Hardpoint or Momentum because the action takes place in one area.

Due to this, some people may feel that they’re instantly constantly after respawning. In this case, it’s recommended to stick with Team Deathmatch or FFA, but do make sure to try out different experiences a couple of times.

Playing the Objective

With Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Sledgehammer Games has made sure that players who are better team-players are rewarded accordingly.

For instance, in Search and Destroy, killing regular players awards them with 100 points, but killing the same player while he/she is planting or defusing the bomb nets 125 points.

Similarly, planting or defusing the bomb also nets 125 points which is more than scoring a kill (these scores are before first TU went live).

Hardpoint is one of the best game modes to rack up points and earn scorestreaks incredibly faster.

Killing enemies standing in the Hardpoint, capturing the Hardpoint, killing enemies while standing in the Hardpoint; all things net heaps of points which can be used to acquire scorestreaks much faster.

Similarly, killing players while capturing/defending a Domination flag, picking up Dog Tags in Kill Confirmed and Search and Rescue are great ways to rack up points and work towards streaks.

Earning Scorestreaks in Cycle and Using Hardline

Like in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, points earned by scorestreaks also contribute towards the next scorestreaks.

Back in the days of Black Ops II, people used to run UAV, Counter UAV, and Orbital VSAT and earned them in chain. The same thing can be done in Advanced Warfare, but it’s a little harder to do so.

One good thing that Sledgehammer Games did in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is the inclusion of Scorestreak Modules. Scorestreak Modules are basically additional bonuses that players can acquire for additional cost.

There are some modules like Extra Assist Point which can be applied on certain scorestreaks. With modules like these, players earn additional points whenever their teammates score a kill.

Another thing to be kept in mind is the cost of scorestreaks after applying modules. Since applying modules increase the cost of earning a scorestreak, always bear this in mind!

One thing that can be used to counter this thing is a perk called Hardline. Hardline is unlocked at Level 47 and decreases the cost of every scorestreak by 100 points which is massive.

Lastly, try and stick to lower-point scorestreaks at first and then move upwards.

Getting Advantage of Kill Bonuses

Remember Medals that you used to earn in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Ghosts like Longshot, Headshot, Nuclear, etc.?

Medals are back in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and come with certain bonuses. These medals are no longer for your collection, but reward players with various in-game bonuses.

Kill an enemy with a Longshot or Headshot and you’ll notice that you’ll earn more points than usual. Since Exo-Movements and Exo-Abilities are used extensively in the game, killing an air-borne players rewards players with ‘Skeeter Shooter’ for higher points than a normal kill.

Make sure to take advantage of these minor bonuses and you’ll be head-deep in scorestreaks without putting an extra effort.

Make sure to take advantage of these minor bonuses and you'll be head-deep in scorestreaks without putting an extra effort.