Bulletstorm Nom Juice Bottles location Guide

We get you have been enjoying Bulletstorm Drunk … I mean in-game. But if the fun wasn’t enough and you fall short of the booze in game – you can find all the Nom Juice bottles by following our Bulletstorm Guide.

There are 42 Nom Juice bottles scattered throughout the game. You can either drink them (20 are required) to unlock Space Pirate achievement/trophy or destroy them for Straight Edge achievement/trophy.

Bulletstorm Nom Juice Bottles

Act 2

Chapter 1

Look on the table when you enter the night club. The table is beside the entrance which has two tables on top of it. (2 bottles)

Before exiting the club move to the back of the restaurant to get two more bottles there. (2 bottles)

There is a bottle in the back-corner table in the room with low ceiling which is full of crates.

When you get the bottle above turn around to look through the bars. There would be another bottle on the ground.

In the room with the Newsbot there is a red table on which there is a bottle.

Chapter 2

After escaping from the giant Mechaton in the underground when you reach a ladder, you need to climb it and find the bottle beside the drop kit.

Go towards the back corner in the same room. Behind some barriers you will find another bottle. You wouldn’t be able to reach it but you can still shoot it.

Act 3

Chapter 1

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There would be a bottle on the other side of the dropkit in the garage on the opposite side of the door.

After passing the dropkit you’ll get to a pier with a lot if large boats docked there. There would be a bottle on the right side along the edge.

This bottle would be in a building which you go in after you pick the bottle above.

When you enter the lounge area you will find a bottle across the piano.

Act 4

Chapter 1

There would a bottle where the skulls attack you in one the medical tents

Chapter 2

Go inside the dark and short hallway and get the bottle from the ground there after you go past the lift that comes on your left after entering the reactor room.

There would be another bottle close to this flaming wreckage

Chapter 3

After sliding the long slope, a bottle can be found on the ground.

Explore the bathroom area of the collapsed building

Act 5 Nom Juice Bottles

Chapter 1

You’ll find a dropkit after you exit from your elevator ride. You’ll find a bottle at the right on a bench

Chapter 2

After sliding under the malfunctioning door you will find a bottle at the center of this room.

There would be a lounge after getting out of the narrow tunnel. There would be ammo there on a table surrounding a bottle of nom juice.

Act 6

Chapter 1

There would be a bottle in a partially open elevator right after passing the newsbot.

When you go inside the room whose door Ishi will kick down. You will find chaingunner there. Turn around after defeating him and there would be a bottle beside the table from where you came inside the room.

Take a right after sliding down the skinny column, a bottle would be present there on a table.

There would be a bottle on the table near this Chapter’s second newsbot.

Chapter 2

There would an area containing some explosive barrels and burnouts after you run through the toxic waste. There would be a bottle near the ammo crate on your left.

After dealing with the snipers go the room from where Sarrano comes out and find the bottle inside some rubble.

Before entering the elevator Sarrano takes you to, turn left and there would a bottle to your left on a shelf.

After going down this elevator, you need to go around the corner and then look left. On a shelf you would find another bottle.

There would be a bottle of Nom juice if you look straight ahead after you perform the narrow escape by sliding under the closing door.

Chapter 3

When you use your lease to unblock the path in the collapsed building, find a closet and inside the dresser drawer there is a bottle.

When Ishi tells you that the fumes are gone, you will have to take out a bunch of burnouts and then go forwards and not go up the ramp by following your allies. There is a bottle there too.

Nom Juice Bottles Act 7

Chapter 1