One of the interesting features in Brink is that players can customize their characters in many ways. By many ways I mean one can customize a character in 102,247,681,536,000,000 different ways (mathematically calculated).

You have a clan and want your clan to look different and have a unique identity? Brink makes it easy for you as all the members can choose the same character customization which still can be different from all other (non clan) players.

Brink Character Customization Guide

Players have 11 options to customize the look and feel of their characters. These modifications can be done during the characters customizations process.

Customizable Attributes

Archetype

This option allows you to choose your race along with the appearance of your face.

Voice

How will you sound while communicating with others.

Facial Tattoos & Scars

You can choose different Tattoos, scars and stitches for your character’s face.

Facial Hair

You can choose Beard, mustaches and sideburns for your character’s jaw.

Face Paint

You can use different patterns like camouflage, bandages and dirt to customize the face.

Hair & Head Gear

There are a number of hats and hair styles to choose from for your head.

Face Gear

You can also equip your face with masks, glasses and balaclavas.

Body Tattoo

Tattoos can be pasted to your character’s arm and chest.

Shirt

Under shirts and tank tops which are present under the Jacket. Different colors can be used for the same shirt.

Jacket

This option includes armor, coats and long-sleeve shirts.

Pants

You can use Cargo pants, shorts and other articles for your character’s lower body.

Brink – Body Types

Brink has it’s own body type customizations. These body types can change the way you play by changing gameplay and modifying stats as well. So to say that changing body types can make your character not able to use some weapons and use some which were not available before. This also includes new moves that can be performed and some old ones to be restricted.

Brink has three body types which are Light body type, Medium body type and Heavy body type.

Light

This body type will be unlocked when your reach level 7. Light weight body has best mobility. Players can only carry Light weapons as the primary such as sub-machine guns and handguns as secondary weapons. The body type has got least damage absorbing capacity. The abilities associated with this body type are Wall Hop, Vaulting and Mantle.

Medium

This body type is available by default. It has intermediate properties regarding the the agility and the weapons carrying ability. Players can use medium and light weapons as primary, like the assault rifles, while Light guns and handguns as secondary weapons. This body type has the moderate damage capacity. The abilities associated with this body type are Mantle and Vaulting.

Heavy

The body has the least agility but can take maximum damage. Players using this body will be able to use all sorts of weapons as primary, such as the grenade launcher, while for the secondary weapons you can use Medium, Light and Handguns. The body can absorb maximum damage. The ability associated with this body type is Vaulting.