Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zuna Kai Shrine Guide

When you visit the researcher Jerrin while exploring the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, she hints toward a shrine around the skull lake. This is the Zuna Kai Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The Zuna Kai Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is pretty straightforward as it doesn’t require you to complete some puzzle or take out a Guardian.

All you have to do is complete “The Skull’s Eye” quest in Zelda BOTW, and you will get access to the Zuna Kai shrine.

Zuna Kai Shrine location

This shrine is in the Akkala Tower Region, northeast of the Hyrule map. Head to Skull Lake and look for an isolated large stone pillar in the left-side eye of the lake. That is where the Zuna Kai Shrine in Zelda BOTW is placed.

The method to access the shrine is quite straightforward. You just need to climb a very high mountain edge at the bank of the lake. Deploy your paraglider and fly while facing toward the stone pillar. Climb the remaining part of the stone column until you reach the shrine’s door.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Zuna Kai Shrine walkthrough

As mentioned earlier, the Zuna Kai shrine is extremely easy to locate and explore. As soon as you arrive at the starting phase of the Zelda BOTW Zuna Kai shrine, the Zuna Kai’s Blessing trial starts. It is not a traditional trial, as it does not include typical puzzles or the use of rune abilities like other shrine trials.

Just head straight from the entrance and explore the chest midway to receive the single-handed sword, Flameblade. Now, continue moving ahead as you reach the old shrine monk.

Interact with him and get that well-deserved Spirit Orb in Zelda Breath of the Wild. This will complete the Zuna Kai shrine in Zelda BOTW.