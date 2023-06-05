Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Pumaag Nitae Shrine Guide

Pumaag Nitae Shrine in Zelda BOTW is a lake shrine with a combat trial for you to complete. In Zelda Breath of the Wild Pumaag Nitae shrine, you have to face a Guardian Scout. Defeating the Guardian can get tricky, but in this guide, we will cover complete details about finding the Pumaag Nitae Shrine in Zelda BOTW and defeating the Guardian.

Pumaag Nitae shrine location

Pumaag Nitae Shrine in Legend Of Zelda BOTW is in the Faron Woods, a forest southeast of Lake Hylia.

The shrine is at the starting point of the mountain adjacent to the forest.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Pumaag Nitae shrine walkthrough

Unlike other shrines where you must complete a puzzle trial, Pumaag Nitae Shrine offers a combat trial named “A Minor Test of Strength.” Head straight into the battle arena hall to start the trial. You will fight a Guardian Scout II with a sword and a shield.

It is not difficult to defeat the Guardian Scout II in Zelda BOTW. Simply run around him to dodge his attacks. Try to hit him when he pulls his sword to attack you. Also, when he starts to spin, keep a safe distance from him and hide behind the pillar to avoid it.

In the second phase, Guardian Scout II will spin with a laser. Hide behind the pillar to avoid this. When he finishes his attack, strike him. When the Guardian Scout health in Zelda Breath of the Wild is almost depleted, he will shoot a deadly laser at you from a distance.

You can avoid this attack by hiding behind the pillar. Also, if you want to kill him quickly, shoot some fire arrows at the Scout. The Guardian Scoun will be finished in 4-5 shots from the fire arrow.

Once the Guardian is dead, go to the next room and open the chest to acquire a Boomerang in Zelda BOTW. Next, go to the Altar and interact with it to claim the Spirit Orb.

This is how you can complete your Pumaag Nitae Shrine in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.