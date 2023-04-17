Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ketoh Wawai Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ketoh Wawai is one of the hidden shrines that you will find in the Great Hyrule Forest region. The most challenging part of this shrine is its location and its associated quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild. This guide will help you find and get through the Ketoh Wawai Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ketoh Wawai Shrine location

Ketoh Wawai Shrine is in the Great Hyrule Forest Region in Hyrule. The shrine’s location isn’t as straightforward as one would expect.

You must head into the Thyphlo Ruins to get the shrine to spawn. The ruins are found north of the Great Hyrule Forest area, and the entrance you want to take is directly east of Drenan Highlands.

As you cross the bridge toward the ruins, the entire area becomes pitch black, blocking all our vision. You get the message that you need to face the trial and find the shrine hidden in the dark ruins, and you start the Shrouded Shrine Quest in Zelda BOTW.

Zelda BOTW Shrouded Shrine quest walkthrough

Right in front of you is a stone brazier that is lit. Use it to get a torch. With the torch, head straight into the ruins. Follow the straight path ahead of you; no turns at all. Keep following the path until you reach the giant bird head status.

Here, you need to climb the wall behind the statue. As you know, your torch will fall if you try to climb the wall, so best you throw your torch over the wall before you start the climb.

After the climb, head on and drop down the ledge you see. After the drop, move slowly as a sleeping Hinox boss is ahead of you. You need to defeat the boss to progress to find the Ketoh Wawai shrine in Zelda BOTW.

You can start the assault on the boss and quickly work on it. Once you defeat the boss, you get the ball switch to unlock the Zelda Breath of the Wild Ketoh Wawai shrine later. Carry this ball ahead on the straight path. The ball does provide some light, so you can afford to leave the torch behind.

A short distance ahead, you can find the socket for the ball; it will be flat rather than curved. Place the ball in the socket, and the shrine will reveal itself. This marks the end of the Shrouded Shrine quest as well.

When running to the shrine, you might get stuck in the dark. Don’t worry; a small wall is ahead of you just before the shrine, so start climbing it to get to the shrine entrance.

There are no puzzles inside the shrine. The only challenge you had was finding the Zelda BOTW Ketoh Wawai shrine. Now all you have to do is step onto the main Shrine Altar and collect the Spirit Orb to complete the shrine.